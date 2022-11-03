Christopher Hale wants to be an engineer when he grows up. But if that doesn’t work out, he wants to be a journalist.
The fifth-grader from North Pole Elementary School is off to a good start, at least for a journalism career. He is one of nine fifth graders who decided to put together a newspaper of their own for the school.
They were inspired after reading newspapers themselves in class every day.
But it is not a traditional type of newspaper. They decided to have each issue focus on a single theme. The theme of the first issue is climate change.
Each student chose a different aspect of climate change and how it affects our world — everything from the atmosphere to waterways to animal life.
“I didn’t know polar bears were going to be affected,” said one student.
They call themselves The News Seekers.
“We learned new stuff we didn’t know before,” another student told me.
“We have to find out what’s making it happen so people can stop it.”
They are learning how to research online and to provide websites for readers to go to for additional information. They are still figuring out ways to relate climate change to their own lives.
Just to keep things interesting, Briseis Gross and Vivian Shields added a Food Critics page.
“Today, we will be telling you what a food critic is and does,” their story reads.
Basically, a food critic provides an honest opinion about food.
“Don’t just say you like the food because you don’t want to hurt their feelings, say your real feelings, don’t be shy,” they wrote.
They went on to review biscuits and gravy, which they ate at school when the school ran out of grilled cheese sandwiches.
Both really liked the carrots. “Also,” they wrote, “the carrots are good for your eyesight.”
They also discovered during their research that an average of 530,000 tons of food is wasted in public schools in the United States.
“I believe that if we have food most kids like, then not as much food will be wasted,” wrote Briseis.
The issue also includes a little sports reporting, a birthday calendar for students at the school, and an interview with Mr. Sterling. I don’t know who Mr. Sterling is, but he had some tough questions to answer.
Q: “What kind of issues did you get in trouble with at home?”
A: “Accidentally breaking things.”
Q: “What type of consequences did you receive?”
These students are off to a good start, being curious about so many things. They all earned a Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Cub Reporter button.
The next issue will focus on how schools differ throughout the world. But I’m really looking forward to the next Food Critic column.
The News Seekers are Vivian Shields, Christopher Hale, Briseis Gross, Damiel Ames, Olivia Taylor, Dominic Woodward, Layla Johnson, Natalia Coviello and Tyson Hickman, under the guidance of Ron Arnold.