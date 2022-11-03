North Pole Elementary News Seekers

North Pole Elementary News Seekers are Vivian Shields, Christopher Hale, Briseis Gross, Damiel Ames, Olivia Taylor, Dominic Woodward, Layla Johnson, Natalia Coviello, and Tyson Hickman, under the guidance of Ron Arnold.

Kris Capps/news-miner

 Kris Capps

Christopher Hale wants to be an engineer when he grows up. But if that doesn’t work out, he wants to be a journalist.

The fifth-grader from North Pole Elementary School is off to a good start, at least for a journalism career. He is one of nine fifth graders who decided to put together a newspaper of their own for the school.

