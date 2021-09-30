Solarize Denali is seeking nominations to offer a free small solar installation to a local community space. Local organizers propose the donation go to the Denali Borough School District.
This is the result of a community-led program called Solarize Fairbanks that began to make solar more affordable by stacking up group discounts, purchasing solar systems in bulk and looking for federal and local financial incentives. Four neighborhoods in Fairbanks embraced the initiative. So did residents in the Denali area where it is known as Solarize Denali.
Preferred Installer Renewable Energy Systems (RES) offered to donate a solar installation worth 10% of each solar community’s total purchase. In the Denali area, solar installations in 2021 were just under 80kW. So the donated system would be small, 8kW, but could be enlarged later, if desired.
If you include Fairbanks neighborhoods, the 2021 solar purchase totaled 413.03kW. An additional 38 kW will be added throughout the Interior, as a result of RES’s solar pledge.
“This is a community supported mode, meaning the Denali community should feel good about the recipient,” according to an email from Solarize Denali.
Local organizers propose donating the small solar system to the Denali Borough School District.
“Since the school district’s buildings serve as venues for other community events, we think solarizing the school buildings serves our whole community,” said Chris Noel, who helped spearhead the Solarize Denali initiative locally.
DBSD Superintendent Dan Polta said the school district is very interested in receiving this solar donation.
“It would lower our long-term energy costs and help us initiate adding additional capacity,” he said. “This would allow us to focus additional dollars into the classroom and directly support students and their learning.
“Partnerships like this are important for school districts now, since state funding support for critical capital improvement needs has been non-existent for several years,” Polta said
“This project would help us bring down the payback period for a possibly larger solarization project and make sense for us to take it on, even without being able to rely on timely state support,” he added.
Noel noted that the school district is unable to take advantage of the federal tax credit offsetting the full cost of a solar array, and a donated system could allow it to leverage any limited funding to install more solar capacity.
There is also an educational aspect, he added. The system and associated data produced can help inform energy efficiency and renewable energy curriculum.
“A lot of our best generation happens in the springtime, when they’re still in school,” Noel said.
Nominations are due in the Denali area on Oct. 7. Any local resident can make a nomination online, whether or not they have signed up to solarize their homes. Nominations are due to RES by Oct. 15. The link is at the end of this column.
If there are multiple nominations, Noel and fellow organizer Erica Watson will facilitate a discussion so community members can vote on a recipient. Once a community space is agreed upon, it will be placed on the 2022 installation schedule.
This same process is happening through Solarize Fairbanks in these Fairbanks areas: Chena Loop, Farmer’s Loop, Downtown and Eielson Farm Road.
Go to www.akcenter.org/climate-clean-energy/solarize-fairbanks/ for more information and links to the nomination forms.
Borough candidates
Two newcomers to local politics are vying for the same Denali Borough Assembly seat in the Nov. 2 election. They are David C. Alexander and Gregg S. Smith. Both seek a 3-year term for Seat B in District 2. This is the seat formerly held by Jake Hill of the McKinley Village area.
Two incumbents filed to retain their assembly seats — Krista Zappone for Seat F in District 3 and Jared Zimmerman for Seat G in District 4.
For the Denali Borough School Board, Incumbent James Tench filed to retain seat C in District 3. Incumbent Ryan Jusczak seeks to retain Seat D in District 3.
No one filed for School Board Seat H in District 5. This seat was formerly held by Nikki DeMers and covers the northern portion of the Denali Borough.
Voters will also vote yes or no on a proposition that will allow the borough assembly to hold electronic meetings when necessary. This proposition is required to revise the borough charter, which states that assembly members must be present in person.
The borough assembly primarily held Zoom meetings for the past year, during the covid-19 pandemic. Most recently, assembly members have participated both in hybrid meetings, with some attending in-person and some attending electronically.