Sally Benevento never thought this day would come.
She and other members of the Quilting Lions & Friends are desperately looking for nominations for service members and veterans deserving of a Quilt of Valor.
“I have always been afraid that we would not have enough ready-to-award quilts,” said Sally Benevento, who helps spearhead this generous local program.
Surprisingly, the group currently has more than 35 quilts ready to present, and another 50 quilt tops that can be made into Quilts of Valor in a matter of weeks. The problem? Currently, there are very few nominations.
Quilt of Valor is a national foundation that provides quality, handmade quilts to service members of veterans, who have been touched by war. The purpose is to comfort and heal. The quilts demonstrate that sacrifice and service of currently military members and veterans, is appreciated.
In Fairbanks, the Fairbanks Host Lions Club and Cabin Fever Quilters Guild partner to create beautiful handmade quilts that are then presented to soldiers and their families. The love and effort put into these quilts is substantial. The presentations are happily emotional and deeply touching. The recipients always wrap themselves in the quilt after the official presentation.
Benevento takes this program very seriously and recently shared these thoughts: “We believe it is wrong for a Korean War veteran to say ‘I served in the forgotten war.’ It is wrong to hear a Vietnam veteran say “After the reception I got when I came home, I never told anyone I was in the service.’ It is wrong to hear an Air Force veteran say ‘I don’t deserve this because I never served in a war zone.’ He was a helicopter mechanic.”
Benevento’s son-in-law served as a helicopter mechanic in Afghanistan.
“Awarding comforting and healing quilts is our way of saying thank you for signing on that line, saying that you will give up everything, including your life, for all of us,” she said.
Although the quilt awards are usually made publicly, Benevento said they are happy to arrange a private award ceremony as needed.
Now she needs the public’s help.
“We have a team of supporters and a team of quilters,” she said. “What we need is a team of citizens to tell us who they would like to see honored for their service and sacrifice to the United States of America.”
Anyone can nominate a veteran or service member to receive a quilt. Nominate online at www.QOVF.org or contact Sally Benevento at 907 479-5203 or sallyb@gci.net.
The last award ceremony happened on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Honorees included Danna Ward, Air Force 1995-2015; Theodore Jenkins, Navy 1969-1973 Vietnam; Wesley Potter, Army 1974-1996; Levonnya Hedgepeth, Army 11 years; Donald Young, Army 2001-2014; Carl Bolster, Navy 1969-1973 Vietnam; Chandler Baughtman, Army 2004-2011; Jean Roger Therrien, Army 8 years before, during, after World War II.
Quilters who created the Nov. 11 Quilts of Valor include Jan Cannon, Jennifer Bidwell, Bonnie Post, Elaine Thompson-McGee, Sue Gross, Paula Ciniero, Beth Jones, Marcia Bryant, Carol Moore, Beverly Clark and Quilting Lions & Friends.