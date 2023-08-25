About 70 volunteers and several cadaver dogs continued the search last weekend for Frank Minano, missing since 2020 along the Parks Highway.
Last weekend the search focused on the area near Skinny Dicks, at Mile 329 Parks Highway. It was not successful.
“It’s really hard not knowing,” said Karen Lord of Nenana. “Three years is a long time.”
Hopes were raised briefly when some bones were located that day, but they turned out to be moose bones, not human remains. Searchers covered nine miles of road and a few trails.
Family and friends are now considering next steps. One of those steps could include a former Scotland Yard detective and a clairvoyant, who are considering coming to Alaska next spring.
According to Karen Lord, the duo has a track record of helping solve cold cases. They are interested in considering the cases of several missing Indigenous people in the Interior, she said.
“At this point, it can’t hurt anything,” Lord added.
Minano, 69 at the time, never made it home to Nenana from Fairbanks on Aug. 17, 2020.
This was unusual for the lifelong Nenana resident and elder, who family members described as a homebody.
His silver-colored truck was found on Standard Creek Road, which is just off the Old Nenana Highway south of Fairbanks. He apparently stopped to look for firewood.
Minano’s keys and a Fred Meyer receipt were found on a table inside a nearby cabin that had been broken into. That’s why the initial search focused on that area.
That search by 150 volunteers at the end of August 2020 was unsuccessful. The follow-up search three years later, last weekend, in a different location, was also unsuccessful.
In a YouTube video created by Fairbanks Native Association in partnership with Tanana Chiefs Conference and Doyon Ltd., Minano’s cousin, Cecelia “Babes” Hudson, holds up a photo of Minano’s grandchildren.
“Frankie Minano II did not walk into the woods with no intention of returning. Not when he had these two guys,” she said and talked about the close relationship he shared with his grandchildren.
Lord thanked the Nenana Native Council for sponsoring the search; Toghotthele Corporation for providing gasoline and four-wheelers; the Alaska Department of Transportation for providing highway signs; and Tanana Chiefs Conference for participation of four village public safety officers. She also thanked the UAF wildlife biologists and their cadaver dogs and the newly-moved cadaver dog and owner from Oregon.
Minano was last seen wearing black jeans, white and grey tennis shoes, a black ball cap that said “Alaska” on it, and a black and white flannel shirt.
He was described as 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighing 140-160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Call Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100 with any information.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.