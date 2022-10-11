The Breast Cancer Detection Center (BCDC) is making sure women will continue to have access to mammograms, even if they live in remote areas of the state or can’t afford to pay.
The agency just ordered a new mobile truck, outfitted with a state-of-the-art mammogram machine. For the past 11 years, the current mobile truck has been serving communities statewide, every March through October. During that period, it has provided 8,990 mammograms.
“Eleven years is a long time, just for the truck chassis itself,” said Jacyn DeBaun, BCDC’s new director. “This last year, we started a capital campaign to raise funds for a new truck.”
BCDC put a down payment on the new $400,000 truck, which will also have its own power supply to power the mammogram machine.
“We currently expect to receive it by May,” DeBaun said. “When it arrives, we will be taking it out to the communities we currently service — 21 different rural communities in the state.”
Those communities are located in the Interior, in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska, and all the way down to Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands.
If not for this mobile mammogram service, women who live in those communities would have to travel to Juneau, Fairbanks or Anchorage to receive a mammogram.
DeBaun reminds patients that “we do services regardless of ability to pay.”
“We also take all forms of insurance,” she added. That helps pay for those who can’t afford to pay.
The mammogram machine inside the truck is of the same high calibre as the mammogram machine in the BCDC clinic at 1905 Cowles St. and at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, she said.
“It has a new patented power source that will power our mammogram machine without a generator,” she added. “That’s really great.”
She said the power source will enable the mammogram machine to operate more efficiently. The new truck also has a bigger engine, which will come in handy on rural roadways.
BCDC continues raising funds to pay for the new truck. The hope is that the remaining costs will be covered when BCDC hosts its 17th annual gala on Oct. 21 at the Westmark Hotel. The theme is “Rose the Night Away,” and the evening will include a silent auction, special program and dinner. Proceeds will fund BCDC’s Mammo-Assist program. For more information, contact Julia@bcdcofalaska.org.
The Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska was founded in Fairbanks in 1976. Its mission is to increase awareness of the survivability of breast cancer and the benefits of early detection by delivering screening services and educational programs throughout the state of Alaska.
BCDC provides state of the art 3D tomosynthesis technology to harness superior quality images in a warm, comfortable and calming environment. Early detection increases survivability by bringing a quicker response to cancer. BCDC believes that geographic location or ability to pay should not be a barrier to health care.
