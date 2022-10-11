Mobile mammograms

The Breast Cancer Detection Center's mobile mammogram truck has been serving the state for the past 11 years. A new truck will soon replace it. 

 Courtesy BCDC

The Breast Cancer Detection Center (BCDC) is making sure women will continue to have access to mammograms, even if they live in remote areas of the state or can’t afford to pay.

The agency just ordered a new mobile truck, outfitted with a state-of-the-art mammogram machine. For the past 11 years, the current mobile truck has been serving communities statewide, every March through October. During that period, it has provided 8,990 mammograms.

