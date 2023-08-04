A free Jump Start Music Camp in Fairbanks this week is giving incoming sixth graders a chance to start learning to play musical instruments for band and orchestra.
The free weeklong camp was launched by volunteers, generous donors and local music teachers.
Certified music teachers are leading nearly 50 students who are learning to play violin, viola, cello, bass, flue, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, saxophone and percussion. A few older students are also helping to mentor the new musicians.
The school district in 2022 re-aligned its music program, cutting the last of its elementary orchestra and instrumental music programs and folding them into middle school. The decision was based on both budget and a lack of staff. The district still provides an elementary school general music education class.
The free camp this week, every morning from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Ryan Middle School, began with an instrument petting zoo. Instruments were lined up on tables and students had a chance to hold them, try to play them and then to actually hear them being played. Then students got to choose the instruments they want to learn. The instruments were provided free of charge.
“This was a really tough life choice,” wrote one youngster.
On one sheet, a student drew a big X next to an instrument that held no interest. Another student loved the trombone and wrote “beautiful” on the instrument selection sheet.
At registration, students were asked to write down the instrument they thought they wanted to learn. After the instrument petting zoo, only about five students stuck with that first choice.
One student thought she wanted to learn to play the flute, but switched after hearing the cello. Her mother wrote a note to teachers on Day 2, saying her daughter came home every day saying, “I love the cello.” Already, the parent wrote, the camp was “life changing” for her daughter.
The beginning musicians split into groups and began learning how to hold their instruments and in some cases — like the clarinet — how to put them together. Percussionists learned about keeping a beat by clapping before ever touching a percussion instrument.
In every room, on day 4 of the camp, musicians were already playing their instruments with gusto. The trumpet/trombone teacher, Courtney Miklus, rejoiced when beginning students hit the same note in unison, first loudly and then softly.
In the string room, violinists, violists and the bass player learned to end their musical piece with a flourish of the arm holding their bow after the last note. They made impressive sound and they learned how to end the song dynamically.
The hope is that this camp can continue next summer, perhaps even expand to new fifth graders or other grades. Volunteers are also looking at ways to help student musicians get to the camp, if they can’t be dropped off by parents.
The camp is not intended to be a substitute for band/orchestra classes during the school year. But it does offer a week of intense introduction to pique the young musicians’ interest.
“It is such a great introduction,” said volunteer Erin Janoso.
It will help student musicians already playing band/orchestra instruments in middle school when the quality of new student musicians is at least a little above rank beginner.
“We hope to keep finding ways to making it bigger and better until we can make sure we reach all the kids who are interested,” Janoso said.
A final concert is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hering Auditorium/Lathrop High School on Friday, Aug. 4.
Financial supporters of the program include Design Alaska, Phyllis Pendergrast DMD PC, Fairbanks Nissan and Fairbanks Arts Association.