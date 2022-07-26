Many first-time visitors to Pioneer Park have wondered about the history of the SS Nenana, the sternwheeler sitting in the center of the park. Not anymore.
Four new interpretive signs have been installed, explaining the sternwheeler’s significant history, thanks to Pioneers of Alaska Igloos #4 and #8 as well as Pipefitters and Plumbers Local 375, who fabricated the signs.
“People from Fairbanks and all over the world can now read about the history of the SS Nenana,” said Jim Plaquet, of the Pioneers of Alaska.
Pioneers of Alaska have been very dedicated to installing interpretive signs at exhibits throughout the park.
“This is the 10th sign we put in Pioneer Park in the last five years,” Plaquet said. “We made it happen.”
There are probably another 15-20 exhibits in need of interpretive signs, he added.
These signs provide valuable information for not only locals but also visitors from all over the world, who come to Pioneer Park, Plaquet said.
The interpretive signs for the SS Nenana are especially important because the sternwheeler is the centerpiece of the park, he said.
Two of the SS Nenana signs were installed last year; the remaining two were just recently installed. Together, the four signs tell the sternwheeler’s story.
The sternwheeler is 237 feet long and has five decks. It plied Interior Alaska rivers in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. That role ended 65 years ago when it parked on the Chena River and served as a restaurant and boatel. In the 1960s, a channel was cut and the sternwheeler floated inland to its new spot. The Last Lady of the River became a museum, sharing history of Alaska’s Interior.
In 2018, engineers reported safety concerns, and the borough closed the sternwheeler to tours.
A private group, Friends of the SS Nenana, formed to help restore the sternwheeler and preserve that history. SS Nenana is one of only three steam-powered passenger sternwheelers left in the country and the only large wooden sternwheeler, according to the National Park Service.
But it needs renovating — new decks, new gangway, new sprinkler system and some new joists. The boat has settled, so now water does not flow to the drains. It also needs a new paint job, inside and out.
The SS Nenana is a national landmark, one of three in Fairbanks. The other two are Ladd Field and the George C. Thomas Memorial Library at 901 First Ave.
