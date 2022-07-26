Many first-time visitors to Pioneer Park have wondered about the history of the SS Nenana, the sternwheeler sitting in the center of the park. Not anymore.

Four new interpretive signs have been installed, explaining the sternwheeler’s significant history, thanks to Pioneers of Alaska Igloos #4 and #8 as well as Pipefitters and Plumbers Local 375, who fabricated the signs.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Tags

Recommended for you