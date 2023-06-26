Some things never change.
The 2023 Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol cleans up the same area roadways every year. And every year, they remove thousands of pounds of trash.
During the past five weeks, the 10 teens in A Crew picked up about 3,000 pounds of trash every week from along local highways. By the time B Crew completes their trash tenure in July, the teens will have picked up about the same amount. The total for both groups could be as much as 30,000 pounds of trash.
Litter patrollers are split into two teams, with two trucks. Together, they fill about 50 trash bags a day — or 250 bags in one five-week session. Most of it goes to the landfill for disposal. Some of it gets recycled. And some of it goes into the recorded book of trash treasures. A couple years ago, the teens found an inoperable rocket launcher, which they returned to Fort Wainwright.
This is a limited summer job with a guaranteed paycheck. Some teens sign up multiple years. After decades, it is not surprising to find litter patrol members whose parents were once also on litter patrol.
Sebastian Watson, 14, and Anderson Watson, 19, are both on the litter patrol this year and Anderson worked last year as well. Their older brother was on the team 11 years ago.
“I was kind of looking forward to it because I can make some money,”
Sebastian Watson said. “And sometimes we can keep the stuff we find.”
That includes a $5 bill, a $100 gift card found by 14-year-old Maya Griek, a $20 bill, and a couple fake $100 bills.
Much of the litter flies out of the back of pickup trucks or open windows. This year, that included kids’ floaties, six life vests, three or four roof racks, a flattened baby carriage, three wallets (one driver’s license was returned to the Department of Motor Vehicles), and four debit cards.
An 8-foot-tall homemade door with homemade handles made out of copper tubing with special hinges was an intriguing find. There are also dog carriers, little kid scooters, kitchen trash cans, half of a kayak paddle, two camper size propane bottles, a bowling pin, a set of dumbbells, lots of tires, and tools including a nail gun, electric stapler and electric sander and snap-on pliers.
Aluminum and steel vehicle parts, including hubcaps, were recycled.
“We’re not just cleaning up the community, we’re also not filling the landfill,” Drumhiller said.
The Litter Patrol also picked up couches, many mattresses, headlights, mud flaps from semis, and recliner chairs. The group also found four or five iPhones. Those are usually returned to AT&T or Samsung, who can often locate the owners.
“These were nice phones too,” Drumhiller said. “iPhone 12, an iPhone 13 Pro Max.”
A lot of pocket knives were discovered this year, including a Leatherman, an ulu, three fillet knives, and a large Bowie-type knife.
Needles are always abundant and this year, patrollers found more than 200 needles, but that is down from the 300 recovered last year. The big worry with needles is that children may stumble upon them. The group carries Sharps containers to safely dispose of the needles. Teens are not allowed to pick up the needles. They report to adults, who then do the actual disposal.
Much of the trash is already destroyed when it is discovered — like a crushed shopping cart and a record album featuring Christmas songs.
The teens are visible along highways this summer, wearing bright vests for visibility. Safety is always the first consideration, the litter patrollers said.
They cleaned up alongside the Richardson Highway, Badger Road, Holmes Road, Steese Highway, Farmer’s Loop, Airport Way, Geist Road, Parks Highway, Johansen and Mitchell Expressways and more.
Every year, the Richardson Highway is the trashiest roadway and that was true again this year. The A Crew cleaned it twice.
Snow dumps are also fertile fields for finding trash.
“These are areas that are pretty visible, not just to the community, but to visitors,” Drumhiller said. “We try to get that cleaned up as quickly as possible.”
Recruitment was a little tougher this year, according to Drumhiller, who has led the Litter Patrol for the past 38 years.
“I need 20 teens a summer,” he said.
Usually he has to turn teens away. This year, he barely filled each team of 10 people.
Those who join the team say it gives them a sense of accomplishment.
They love it when vehicles drive by and drivers honk their horns and wave.
“Sometimes when we are at lunch, people come by and thank them for their work,” Drumhiller said. “They know who we are and what we’re doing.”
One lady even stopped by to help. She stood side-by-side with litter patrollers and filled a garbage bag with trash.
A hazard they encountered this year was ants.
“They’re into the trash, on the trash, walking along the trash, climbing up your leg,” Drumhiller said. “We left an area because everyone was getting covered in ants.”
The Richardson Highway has become “ant central,” he said.
The patrollers themselves encourage teens to join next year’s Litter Patrol. They offered this advice: Wear bug spray, sunscreen and get a good night’s sleep. Wear layers of clothing to be prepared for changing weather.
The Litter Patrol is funded primarily by the Fairbanks North Star Borough with assistance from Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling (ALPAR), the city bed tax, and some private businesses/agencies.
Members of A Crew were Sebastian Watson, Luke Ridall, Loreli Charles, Anderson Watson, Seth Kerr, Matthew Wihander, Alex Kemp, Taquea R. Smith, Liam Jensen, Maya Griek and supervisor Krystal Perez.