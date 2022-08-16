Hello there

Athena, a St. Bernard puppy, gets nose kisses from Leia, a Great Dane, at the dog park on Memorial Day in 2018. Photo courtesy of Rick Rahoi

 Photo courtesy of Rick Rahoi

Senior citizens in the Fairbanks North Star Borough can take advantage of a new program called Pets Need Vets, which helps pay for veterinary care.

Meals on Wheels America provided funds for the new program.

