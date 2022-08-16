Senior citizens in the Fairbanks North Star Borough can take advantage of a new program called Pets Need Vets, which helps pay for veterinary care.
Meals on Wheels America provided funds for the new program.
“Pet ownership has well-documented social, emotional and health benefits, especially for seniors in the wake of pandemic isolation and closures,” according to a news release from the Fairbanks Senior Center/North Star Council on Aging.
With rising cost of heat, gas and grocery prices, it is difficult for seniors in the Fairbanks North Star Borough to afford adequate veterinary care for their pets.
“We are super excited to support our local seniors in caring for their pets,” said Darlene Supplee, executive director of the Fairbanks Senior Center. “Pets provide unconditional love, a reason to get up in the morning, a reason to take a walk, and we are honored to be awarded this grant to help our seniors care for who they love.”
Low-income seniors in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, age 60 and older, will be eligible to request financial support in seeking preventive and reactive veterinary care through vets partnered with the program.
With community support in the form of monetary or in-kind donations, Fairbanks Senior Center intends to extend the program to provide for other essential costs such as specialized food, necessary grooming and nail clipping.
Any businesses or individuals providing pet services who are interested in increasing access to seniors in need are invited to inquire about getting involved in the program.
For community members wishing to donate, to help make additional pet support a reality, go to www.fairbanksseniorcenter.org or call 907-452-1735 for more information.
The growing population of local seniors in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is fondly called the “Silver Tsunami.” The unique needs of these elders became apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Within two years, the Fairbanks Senior Center Meals on Wheels program grew from 64,000 meals in 2020 to more than 80,000 home-delivered meals expected in 2022. That is an increase of 16,000 meals in just two years, according to the Fairbanks Senior Center.
The community is invited to help ensure no seniors go hungry by supporting Meals on Wheels and other senior programs. Call 907-452-1735 to see how you can help.
Stand Down
Veterans are invited to attend the annual Stand Down event at Pioneer Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20.
Many free services will be available, along with information about employment, housing and veteran benefits. Veterans can receive medical, dental and vision screenings. Blood tests will be available, along with acupuncture and chiropractic services and massage therapy. Clothing will be available for homeless veterans.
Expect some entertainment, two meals and door prizes. Call 907-479-7940 for more information.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.