Covid-19 hit the Tri-Valley Community Library hard but a new grant will help as the library re-opens its doors.
The library has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the ALA Covid Library Relief Fund. The grant will help fund staff, pay for internet service, add new WiFi hot spots and add new books to its collection, according to a press release.
According to community librarian Ticee Graham, the funds will allow the library to stay open.
Located at Tri-Valley School, it is one of 34 libraries nationwide receiving the grant. These libraries all experienced substantial economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ALA Covid Library Relief Fund provides grants between $30,000 and $50,000 and represents a significant non-federal grant opportunity for libraries, according to the ALA website. Grants support libraries’ efforts to increase and enhance technology access, collection development, digital instruction, staffing and outreach, while maintaining and amplifying existing services through the end of 2021.
The ALA Covid Library Relief Fund is supported by Action Family Giving as part of its pandemic responsive grant making. Initial seed funding was provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of its effort to bolster educational and cultural organizations devastated by economic fallout from Covid-19.
Fourth of July
Healy’s annual Fourth of July is happening at a new place and a new time this year.
A foot parade is scheduled to be held at Otto Lake, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Decorate your wheelbarrow, bicycle, dog, stroller, wagon, all-terrain vehicle, horse, golf cart, scooter or just yourself. The parade begins in the parking area of the former Denali Outdoor Center. Bring a chair to relax and enjoy the procession of friends and neighbors.
The parade will be followed immediately by the Healy Valley Lion Club’s community picnic at the nearby pavilion. The community is invited to attend. Feel free to bring a potluck dish to share.
Clear Sky 60th
Clear Sky Lodge Bar & Grill celebrates its 60th anniversary on Saturday, July 3.
The party begins at 3 p.m. Live music will start at 4 p.m. with the Mudge Friends and Family Band, which includes Candace, Darren and Faith Mudge, Justin Seavey, Gene Haugen, Ron O’Connor and Dave Talerico. Ukelele Russ will perform beginning at 7 p.m.
The celebration includes free hot dogs and soda, a corn hole tournament and ping pong tournament in the new outdoor Beer Garden, and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Owners hope that longtime residents will share their memories of Clear Sky Lodge over the years.
