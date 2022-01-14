No one ever really thinks about water or wastewater until something goes wrong.
In Nenana, Clint Berry thinks about it all the time. He was recently named the Wastewater Operator of the Year, an honor awarded every year by the Alaska Rural Water Association.
“He won out against many other great operators for the commitment and work he has done for your community,” Sarah Ramey, source water protection specialist for the Alaska Rural Water Association, said in a letter to the mayor. “He has done the hard work that is required to get the wastewater plant back in compliance. I told him the day I met him, it was going to take a lot of work and he did it.”
To say Clint Berry thinks about water and wastewater all the time is an understatement. Nearly a year ago, the water plant in Nenana froze after a garage door malfunctioned, exposing pipes to temperatures of 36 below zero for about 10 hours. The system suffered 27 burst pipes, valves and fittings.
“Almost anyone in this sort of situation would have thrown up their hands and said ‘We’re doomed,’” Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan said. “But not Clint.”
With the help of community volunteers, and Berry’s leadership and direction, the system got re-plumbed re-activated. Only a few home connections froze.
Without Berry’s knowledge and leadership, the mayor said, Nenana would have been left with a multi-million dollar rebuild of the city water infrastructure and the city would have been without water for many months.
There were some repercussions for the outdated system. This is a 42-year-old water plant that has never undergone an official upgrade, the mayor said.
“The filtration system no longer functions automatically, which means that in order to keep good tasting and good color water that it has to be manually back-washed every six hours,” said Verhagan. “This doesn’t affect whether the water is safe to drink or not, but Clint has gone way beyond the ‘extra mile’ by coming in every six hours, since February, to make sure the water is satisfactory to the people it serves, which is some serious commitment.”
Checking in every six hours has now been reduced somewhat, due to upgrades, but Berry still checks the system multiple times every day.
According to the Nenana mayor, Berry has a gift for understanding the mechanics of things, and a passion for making things more efficient.
“Despite the many improvements to the wastewater plant that helped us get into compliance after so many years, Clint is still not satisfied and is making further improvements,” Verhagan said. “His background is in water treatment, not wastewater treatment, so for him to have come so far in two years is an example of his commitment, dedication and care for even the side of things that most people never see after they flush their toilets or dump something in their sink.”
Berry started working for the city of Nenana in August 2019. The mayor described him as “a truly invested operator who has put great care into his work” and made drastic improvements to the city’s water and sewer system.
Berry immediately analyzed the operation and began finding ways to cut costs, clean things up, improve efficiency and quality of the water being provided. In addition to improving the color and taste of the water, he installed new VFD pumps that saved on electricity and most importantly, brought the city into compliance in a few areas that it had not been in many decades. The Department of Environmental Conservation was so impressed, the mayor said, it removed tens of thousands of dollars worth of fines and forgave two sizable loans.
Whenever the mayor ponders that freeze up nearly a year ago, he thinks: “Thank goodness for Clint Berry.”