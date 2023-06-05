NENANA — Twenty-five people gathered on the shore of the Tanana River Sunday morning for the annual River and Boat Blessing.
She remembers when she was a child and her church regularly participated in the River and Boat Blessing. The congregation just had to walk across the street from St. Marks Episcopal Church to reach the shore of the Tanana River.
The tradition faded away when the reverend who started it, was no longer there.
In the mid-2000s, longtime resident Penny Forness suggested the blessing be revived. Duggar thought that was a great idea. By then, she had become an Episcopal priest and was happy to provide the blessing. So, in 2007, the tradition began again.
“Everyone is invited to attend,” she said. “We invite all the churches in town to join us.”
She moved the time of the event to 9 a.m. to accommodate early scheduled services on Sunday, for some churches. Participation grows every year.
“We just ask for good stewardship, bounty and safety,” Duggar said. “On rivers, lakes and oceans.”
The blessing remembers all who died on Alaska waterways, especially Nenana, Tanana and Yukon Rivers. Comforting thoughts are offered to their families.
She keeps a list of names of people lost to the river and is always updating when she learns a new name should be added. Sometimes it’s a name from long ago that was just forgotten, until now.
The blessing also prays for safety of current and future river users.
“I’ve been doing it now for 15 years,” Duggar said. “It’s a very inter-faith type of thing.”
This year, one person provided a prayer in the Athabascan language. Two people sang a song from a Bahai prayer. Someone from the LDS church offered a prayer and another attendee read scripture.
“I think Nenana is kind of special, because where do you find the LDS, Catholics, Bahai, Episcopalians all worshipping together,” Duggar said. “It’s just so Nenana.”
The ceremony ends with four dozen flowers, tossed into the current of the Tanana River, commemorating those lost to the icy waters.
