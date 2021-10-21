The Nenana Public Library is one of only three sites in Alaska to hold a NASA-approved celebration for the launch of the new James Webb Space Telescope.
Residents of Interior Alaska are invited to tune in to a Zoom meeting with an expert provided by NASA and to participate in family activities celebrating the launch beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. The library is located at 106 E. Second St. in Nenana. The University of Alaska Anchorage and the Challenger Learning Center of Alaska in Kenai are the other two Alaska sites.
The James Webb Space Telescope will be the largest telescope ever placed in space, 100 times more powerful than the Hubble telescope. The launch originally set for Oct. 31 is now scheduled for Dec. 18 but the Nenana Public Library will hold its launch party, as originally planned, on Saturday.
An expert provided by NASA will speak at the local celebration via Zoom and be available for questions. Dr. Andreas Faisst is a scientist at the California Institute of Technology, viewable online at https://caltech.zoom.us/j/82293874228#success
The day will also be filled with family activities and of information about NASA, space and the new telescope. Flour Girls Bakery will provide space-themed cookies for the community event.
Here is why it is such a big deal.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will be the premier observatory for the next decade, serving thousands of astronomers worldwide. Its revolutionary technology will enable new exploration of the solar system to the most distant galaxies of the universe and everything in between, according to NASA. Webb will seek light from the first generation of galaxies that formed after the Big Bang and examine other worlds.
It is so big that it has to fold origami-style to fit in the rocket and will unfold like a transformer once in space. Webb’s five-layer tennis court sized sunshield protects the telescope from the sun, Earth and moon’s infrared radiation. It is like having sun protection of SPF 1 million.
Hubble orbits 350 miles above the Earth. Webb will orbit the sun, 1 million miles from Earth.
The innovative project is an international collaboration among NASA and European and Canadian space agencies. Webb is managed at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center with Northrop Grumman Corporation as the observatory contractors. The Space Telescope Science Institute will operate the telescope.
The telescope traveled this month from California on a 5,800-mile sea voyage to French Guiana on the northeastern coast of South America. From there, it was driven to the launch site at Kourou, French Guiana, for two months of operational preparations before its scheduled Dec. 18 launch at 7:20 a.m. EST.
It is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built, as cargo.
Interior residents can learn about the landmark launch at the Nenana Public Library’s celebration.
Crafts for kids will include a series of family activities, many provided by NASA, including instructions for building a model telescope out of paper, instructions for creating a deployment FLIP book out of card stock, beading with beads that look like planets and there will be small glow-in-the-dark robots made from resin. Families can also take commemorative photos against a wall-sized space background.
Masks are welcome, but not required. The library asks community members who are showing signs of Covid to please not attend this event. Call 907 832-5812 and a librarian will deliver some fun activities and take-home sheets to your home.
The Challenger Learning Center of Alaska held its launch party on Wednesday. The UAA Planetarium holds its celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.