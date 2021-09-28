Business owners in Nenana are cutting back hours or closing temporarily due to a surge in Covid-19 in the small community about 50 miles south of Fairbanks.
Beginning Tuesday, Coghill’s General Store will change hours and only open 11:55 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-5:59 p.m. for the next two weeks. Shoppers can place grocery orders by telephone at 907-832-5422 and use curbside pickup during regularly scheduled hours.
The store will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Oct. 11, according to owner Tallon Shreeve.
“It’s just one of those things,” Shreeve said.
General hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
“Unfortunately, Covid has hit our town pretty hard,” said the owners of Flour Girls Bakery & Deli, located inside Coghill’s General Store. “No, we haven’t tested positive, but yes we have been exposed, as I am sure many have.”
“So we will be doing our part and quarantining,” owners Kat Reeves and Bridget Sutton wrote in a Facebook post. “The bakery/deli will get a deep cleaning before we reopen as well.”
The bakery/deli plans to reopen Oct. 11.
Kari Irish confirmed that Roughwoods Inn and Cafe & Microbrewery announced on Sept 23 that it will close for two weeks due to the surge in Covid cases.
Finding the Covid numbers for Nenana is not easy. Nenana is not in a borough so case numbers do not show up separately on the state Department of Health and Human Services website. According to Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan, he was unable to learn numbers from Tanana Chiefs Conference, which operates the local medical clinic, or from the clinic itself.
Apparently, a stomach flu is also making the rounds through the community, he said.
GVEA electric vehicle invite
Local owners of electric cars are invited to celebrate the installation of two fast EV chargers in the parking lot of Golden Valley Electric Association from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
GVEA will host a 75th anniversary celebration that afternoon and hopes electric car owners will attend, show off their vehicles to the public, and answer questions.
The community celebration also kicks off National Co-Op Month. Expect a few hours of fun for the whole family, including bucket truck rides, live music, food trucks, face painting and more.
GVEA asks attendees to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols posted at the event.