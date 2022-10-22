NENANA — When freezing fog settled into Fairbanks last Wednesday, as many as 20 small- and medium-sized airplanes ended up diverting to the closest landable runway just about 50 miles away: Nenana Municipal Airport.
“I lost track at 17 airplanes on the ground at one time,” said local pilot Adam White. “A couple others came and went. GVEA was doing an intertie survey so their helicopter was coming and going. It was a hopping place.”
This happens frequently when weather deteriorates in Fairbanks, according to Nenana Mayor Joshua Verhagan.
“It just doesn’t usually happen on this scale,” he said. “In this case, it was crazy.”
“It really highlighted how crucial having a backup airport is that’s not in the same valley,” he said. “They couldn’t land at Wainwright or North Pole or anywhere else, they were all in the same boat.
“Just being in another valley, a 20-minute flight away, made it easy for a lot of people to land, including a medical flight,” he added.
The patient on the medical flight was transferred to an ambulance and driven to Fairbanks by Nenana Fire Department emergency medical crews.
The Nenana Municipal Airport is operated by the city, not the state.
“We get FAA funding, but unlike most airports in Alaska run by the Department of Transportation, Nenana is one of a small handful of municipal airports. We can apply for FAA grants,” the mayor said. “It’s competitive.”
Pilot Adam White is concerned about maintaining the current quality of the airport. Sometimes, he said, FAA doesn’t understand or appreciate the need for an airport at this location.
“This week, we just proved that we do,” he said.
White, a longtime Nenana resident, flies regularly for his job. He was the first pilot to build a hangar on the airstrip.
“At the end of a long day of flying, to know I have lights, instrument approach, I’ll be landing on a paved surface, yeah that makes me feel good,” he said.
Verhagan said he discovered operating the airport was one of his duties when he was first elected mayor of Nenana a few years ago. He hired Jaret Laurence, a commercial pilot, as part-time airport manager.
Since then, the airport has improved, and usage has expanded.
“Two years ago, we had one lease at our airport,” the mayor said. “We’ve gone now to 12 leases.”
These are generally aviators planning to build hangars at the airport.
“Being a municipal airport, we don’t have all the same regulations and restriction for development as a state run airport,” Verhagan said. “It’s more of a small town feel here.”
The Nenana Municipal Airport provides a lighted, 4,600-foot paved runway and parking apron where fuel is available. A courtesy van is available for aviators to use. The city is in the process of developing an airport lounge — the septic tank, fuel tank and Laser heater are already installed.
Several planes circled the Fairbanks airport for an hour on that foggy day before concluding it was not safe to land there.
“Nenana is the best option,” White said. “It’s an incredible resource, not just for our community but the entire Interior, and Wednesday proved my point.”
“This is exactly why maintaining our runway length, having adequate lighting and infrastructure in place, not only serves the frequent users of our airport, but can be a literal lifesaving alternate when landing in Fairbanks isn’t an option,” the mayor wrote on Facebook.