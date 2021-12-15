Sixty-one families in need in the Denali Borough will receive food boxes from the local Neighbor-to-Neighbor program this week. Forty-five children will also receive gifts for the holiday, thanks to generous community members who plucked an angel from a local Angel Tree.
“We have so much community support this year that I’ve had several people say, ‘There were no angels left so I just bought gifts and brought them by anyway,’” said Kami MacIver, who spearheads the Angel Tree program every season with her mother, Tina Graham.
This is the 21st year for Neighbor-to-Neighbor holiday food boxes.
Packing of the food boxes begins at 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Tri-Valley Community Center. First Student and other bus drivers arrive at noon to help transport gift boxes for kids and food boxes north to Anderson and south to Cantwell.
“Healy boxes are delivered by a multitude of elves,” said Barb Walters, who organizes the Neighbor-to-Neighbor holiday event.
She gave special thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for baking platters of Christmas goodies for all the boxes.
The Tri-Valley High School Student Council organized a food drive, which provided 842 pounds of food for the food boxes. Kelly Gebauer’s fourth-grade class gathered the most food of all the classes and won a pizza party for their efforts. A van filled with student leaders from Anderson School will be on hand Thursday to help pack boxes.
Walters thanked elves in outlying communities: Andrew Johnson in Cantwell, Uwe Hoffman and Kay Hockin in Anderson; Keli Mueller and Bob Brinkerhof at Clear Sky. Both Three Bears Grocery and Clear Sky Lodge hosted Angel Trees this year.
Usibelli Foundation supports this program every year. Mark Menke and Todd Shorey of DArlin Enterprises donate space for the year round food bank in the Denali Borough, where much of this food is stored. They even provide snow plowing, Walters noted.
“The generosity that has been shown in our community during the Covid pandemic has been heartwarmingly amazing,” Walters said.
Christmas Bird Count
It’s time for the annual Christmas Bird Count in the Denali Borough.
This is an opportunity to take part in a global bird census. The 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count and it takes place anytime between Dec. 14, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022.
• Healy: The fourth annual count in Healy will take place Saturday, Dec. 18. The Healy count center is between Little Panguingue and Panguingue creeks, just east of the highway with a 7.5 mile radius to the circle.
Participants can hike, ski, bike, drive, watch a feeder at home, or even listen for owls after the sun goes down. Record all the sightings and you will be fulfilling your role as a citizen scientist.
Organizers would like to coordinate observation areas, so there is no duplication of effort. So contact Dawn Adams, Amanda Austin or Hannah Ragland or email healycbc@gmail.com. If you are covering the same area as last year, let organizers know and they will provide route data sheets.
• Denali Park: The Denali Park bird count is scheduled for Jan. 2, to avoid any conflict with Healy’s count and the Christmas and New Years holidays. For more information call or text: 907 750-3744.
• Cantwell: The Cantwell bird count will be held Jan. 1.
Learn more about the National Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count at www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.