People traveled to Nenana on Saturday by car, by bus, by plane and by train to celebrate two important centennials: the completion of the Alaska Railroad and Ben Carl Eielson’s first flight from Fairbanks to Nenana.

It was hard to estimate the size of the crowd, as it scattered among Street Fair vendors, the new city square, the lunch line and the Historic Railroad Dept. Believe it or not, someone actually counted 880 people. The Alaska Railroad served 600 free hamburgers before running out of food. The crowd included state and local dignitaries, Interior Alaskans, retirees from the Alaska Railroad, and visitors from out of state.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.