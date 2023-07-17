People traveled to Nenana on Saturday by car, by bus, by plane and by train to celebrate two important centennials: the completion of the Alaska Railroad and Ben Carl Eielson’s first flight from Fairbanks to Nenana.
It was hard to estimate the size of the crowd, as it scattered among Street Fair vendors, the new city square, the lunch line and the Historic Railroad Dept. Believe it or not, someone actually counted 880 people. The Alaska Railroad served 600 free hamburgers before running out of food. The crowd included state and local dignitaries, Interior Alaskans, retirees from the Alaska Railroad, and visitors from out of state.
“It’s great to be in Nenana today,” Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan told the huge audience on the shores of the Tanana River, next to the rail line. “It may be the biggest crowd we have had in 100 years.”
He said he was 11 years old when the 75th anniversary was celebrated. This year, with the help of city workers and an army of volunteers, he welcomed every person to Nenana — a little town where big things happen, he said.
It was a day filled with joy and honor and respect for the people who made these milestones happen 100 years ago.
The Pioneer Air Museum was there and historian Donna Whelock gave a presentation about Eielson’s historic flight 100 years ago, which led to Alaska’s first commercial flight service.
Rob Everts of Fairbanks piloted a 1930s Traveler float plane in a fly-by over the Tanana River in honor of the special day.
Cathy Cahill, director of the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration, talked about the hangar being built at the Nenana Airport this month, and how that drone research will benefit both Nenana and the state.
Inside the Historic Railroad Depot, Nenana resident Annette McDonald kept a close eye on a miniature artifact, on loan from the Harding Home Museum in Marion, Ohio. The miniature bridge replica, made of gold and silver, was a gift to President Harding in 1923, from the city of Nenana.
Twenty-two engineers and bridge builders came to Nenana from Poland, Canada and the Lower 48 to honor Ralph Modjeski, who designed the Mears Memorial Railroad Bridge.
In 1923, it was an engineering feat to design a bridge that spanned more than 700 feet. He also designed the Hurricane Gulch bridge and is considered the greatest bridge designer of all time. These special visitors were all members of the Council of Polish Engineers in North America and the company Modjeski and Masters, one of the world’s leading bridge engineering firms.
To honor Modjeski and builder Frederick Mears, engineers created a 4½-foot replica of the bridge. Local welder Jamie Hanson built a framework for the intricate piece and for the bronze plaque commemorating Modjeski’s work. Those are located in the new city square, along with a new pavilion, donated by the Alaska Railroad.
A newly constructed parking lot, behind the Nenana Civic Center, was donated by Brice, Inc., the company that is building the Nenana-Totchaket Road.
Nenana, Verhagan said, is “the” railroad town. The railroad was completed here and the transfer of the railroad also happened in Nenana in 1985.
“We are a railroad hub and a transportation hub,” he said.
“One hundred years is a big thing,” said Alaska Railroad President/CEO Bill O’Leary. “This is an amazing accomplishment for us. Welcome to our birthday party.”
The person in charge of railroads throughout the country, Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose, made his first trip to Alaska for the Alaska Railroad Centennial Celebration in Nenana. He got to drive a ceremonial golden spike into the rail line. Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Sen. Dan Sullivan also pounded in golden spikes.
The railroad, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said, is all about promise, hope and opportunity.