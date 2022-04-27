When small schools and school districts join forces, good things happen.
Once again the combined choirs and bands from the Denali Borough School District (DBSD) and Nenana City School competed for Top Choir and Top Band at the Aurora Music Festival in Cordova earlier this month.
They didn’t nab the top spot this year, but directors from other music programs were amazed that this collaboration works.
The musicians practice individually, at their own schools. Sometimes, the music festival is their first opportunity to perform together.
“Other directors cannot fathom how our kids ‘do this combining thing’ with little to no combined practices,” said Candace Mudge, the Denali Borough School District music guru. “Our kids do not know any different, how amazing this is because it is just something we have been doing for the last 15 years.”
“We just prepare each school individually to know the material well enough to then ‘sit in’ with other musicians,” she said. “It is a life skill for all of them to be in a position in the present or future, to have the confidence for spontaneous play with other musicians that they haven’t played with before — and succeed.”
While Mudge teaches students from DBSD’s Tri-Valley School, Cantwell School, Anderson School and Denali PEAK homeschool, her husband, Darren Mudge, teaches music at Nenana City School. For years, they have joined efforts to turn a small sound into a big sound.
Every year, they bring students to the Aurora Music Festival, along with students from 15 other schools statewide. This year, it was held in Cordova. Musicians from both DBSD and Nenana had 55 entries at the festival.
“Our musicians once again competed with the most entries,” Candace Mudge said. “Twenty-four entries qualified for state. Almost half qualifying is our kids’ ‘usual,’” she said.
Musicians included Bella Batori from Cantwell; Felicity Christensen of Anderson; Paige Scoles, Kayla Mayo, Harper Townsend, Raisa Killian, Addi Davis, Kami Vanderventer, Taegan Suko, Elizabeth Miner, Isaiah Mayo, Faith Mudge, Emma Frisbie, Rita Jacobs, Belle Lausen of Tri-Valley School; Aine Coy, Alex Mendoza, Nina Callier, Faith Carter, Maddi Hamilton, Merrick Mayran, Deejinee Bell, Nenana Johnson, Tamika Lake, Jalen Lary-Black, Jasilyn Lockewood, Leilani Wholechees, Ryannon Coy, Caleb Mayran and Aidan Coy of Nenana.
Judges chose a number of the musicians for command performances at the final concert, selecting the best entries of the day. Command performances included:
• The Nenana/DBSD Large Vocal Ensemble performing “Adoramus Te.”
• Paige Scole of Tri-Valley School performing “Once Upon A December.”
• Taegan Suko of Tri-Valley School singing “Memory.”
• Faith Mudge of Tri-Valley School performing a percussion solo, “Galloping Comedians.”
Second command performances were also acknowledged. They included Tri-Valley/Cantwell Seniors Bella Batori, Taegan Suko and Kami Vandeventer performing “The Wind”; Caleb Mayran and Aidan Coy, Nenana Guitar Duet; Tuba solo by Merrick Mayrand of Nenana; Nenana’s Percussion Ensemble Deejinee Bell, Nena Johnson, Tamika Lake, Jalen Lary-Black, Jasilyn Lockewood, Leilani Wholecheese; Emma Frisbie, Tri-Valley, sang “Stay.”
Musicians now prepare for the Alaska state solo/ensemble music festival May 5-7.