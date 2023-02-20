The dance floor was full when Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival presented an evening of “Soulful Sounds of Motown” at the Westmark Gold Room on Saturday.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the festival and always popular.
About 120 people dusted off their dancing shoes this past weekend to hear songs made famous by Motown musicians like the Supremes, the Four Tops and others.
Motown performers included Bobby Lewis, Yvonne McHenry, Debra Pearson and Willa Watts on vocals. Musicians included Eustace Johnson on keyboard, Diamond Fuller on drums and John Keech on bass.
Bobby Lewis and Eustace Johnson come every year, both winter and summer for Motown and Gospel Choir. Both performances were held this past weekend.