The Christian Motorcycle Club is thinking ahead to Christmas.
It launched its annual Toy Drive this week, collecting toys that will be donated to Santa’s Helpers in December and then shared with children in need.
Collection boxes went up this week at the Harley Davidson Farthest North Outpost, The Alaska Fun Center, Ivory Jack’s, Food Factory and Northern Power Sports. The public is invited to leave toys for kids in need in the 2021 holiday season.
On July 10, club members will go for a ride — route to be determined — collect donated toys from all the boxes and rendezvous at The Spur to give away door prizes. Anyone wanting to participate in that 1 p.m. ride can register at The Outpost at noon on July 10.
Hospice Plant Sale
The Fairbanks Health Partner Hospice Services annual Plant Sale is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They are currently accepting donations of house plants at 2000 Turner St. The sale includes flowers, herbs, vegetables, lots of tomato plants and more.
Medically compromised shoppers are invited to the sale 9-10 a.m.
GEB Plant Sale
Growing Ester’s Biodiversity (GEB) hosts a plant sale noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the John Trigg Ester Library. All starts come from the GREB Seed Library and all proceeds support the program. Variety of flowers, herbs and vegetables will be available.
