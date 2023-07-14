The annual Christmas Toy Drive by North Star ABATE (Alaskan Bikers for Awareness, Training & Education) is taking place the entire month of July in Fairbanks.
The group partners with Santa’s Helpers to collect new, unwrapped toys and gifts. Those items are then distributed to local families in need for Christmas 2023, through Santa’s Helpers.
On Saturday, July 29, join the group for the Christmas In July Toy Run. Registration begins at the Harley-Davidson Farthest North Outpost at 12 noon. The registration fee is either $20 cash or an unwrapped toy valued at $20. Kickstands go up at 1 p.m.
Participants can ride alone or with their own group, or join “Santa Tim” Staton and North Star ABATE President Kent Slavik, who will lead a group ride to a few business locations, collecting toys along the way. The ride will end at The Badger Den in North Pole at 5 p.m. Watch for door prize drawings. Food will be available. Any and all motorized vehicles are welcome.
All cash collected will be used to purchase toys and gifts for Santa’s Helpers. There is an emphasis on gifts for teens. If you want to make a cash or toy donation, and need a member of ABATE to pick it up, call Marlene at 952-448-5500 or email mslavik33@hotmail.com.
Otherwise, donate toys and gifts at these locations: Alaska Fun Center Badger Dene, Chatanika Lodge, Enchanted Forest Toys, Fairbanks Denali Industrial Supply, Fairbanks Vascular Surgery, Food Factory, Harley-Davidson Farthest North Outpost/Delta Power Sports, Ivory Jacks, Kendall Toyota, North Pole Alehouse, North Pole O’Reilly Auto Parts, Red Strength Gym, Roundup Steakhouse & Seekins Ford Lincoln.
