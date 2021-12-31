One more storm to go for the Denali area.
“Make it through this one and then it should remain quieter,” said Bobby Bianco, a Fairbanks forecaster.
And colder, too.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Denali area from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon for the Healy, Denali National Park, Carlo Creek and Kantishna areas.
Blizzard conditions are possible with north winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Reduced visibility and blowing and drifting snow will likely result. Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below zero are also possible. Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible, especially on the Parks Highway south of the Denali National Park entrance.
The storm will center in the Alaska Range, according to the forecaster. He said snow will likely start falling before Friday night and another 3-to-5 inches is expected in the Denali area. Fairbanks may accumulate as much as one additional inch of snow from this storm.
“The winter storm watch is really for the wind chills and blowing snow,” he said. “Then, it’s going to get cold.”
Sub-zero temperatures will settle in across all of northern Alaska by the weekend, according to the weather service, with the coldest readings on Monday morning. The forecast map shows predicted temperatures of 37 below zero in the Denali Park area and 38 below in Fairbanks.
Denali Park received 74.5 inches of snow this month, making it the snowiest December on record. The previous record was 66.3 inches in December 1984. Fairbanks also set records. December 2021 was the wettest year since the previous record in 1990 and December was the wettest month since the previous record in December 1965.
A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
The weather service offered this advice: “Stay warm everyone and try to get some of that Interior snowfall shoveled before the cold settles in.”