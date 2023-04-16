Three-year-old Ana Gonzales of Fort Wainwright just returned from a family trip to Europe with a disturbing habit. She saw so many people smoking there that she started imitating those adults, using a Q-tip as a pretend cigarette. Her father showed me a video of her pretending to smoke.

So it was fascinating to see the young child mesmerized by the American Lung Association display at the Day In the Life Of A Military Child event at Pioneer Park on Saturday.

