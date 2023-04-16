Three-year-old Ana Gonzales of Fort Wainwright just returned from a family trip to Europe with a disturbing habit. She saw so many people smoking there that she started imitating those adults, using a Q-tip as a pretend cigarette. Her father showed me a video of her pretending to smoke.
So it was fascinating to see the young child mesmerized by the American Lung Association display at the Day In the Life Of A Military Child event at Pioneer Park on Saturday.
Alyssa Keill showed Ana plastic replicas of what cigarette smoke can do to a person’s body. Little Ana couldn’t seem to pull away, absorbing every word.
That booth was just one of two floors of displays and activities at the Centennial Center. While most of the vendors were inside, there were bigger displays and hands-on activities outside as well.
Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted many young students who wanted to board a local school bus and check out the traditional ride to/from schools.
Kurt Boehm took his son, Luke, on a kick-sled ride next to the Harding Rail Car, compliments of Borealis Sparks Kick Sled Rentals. On this sunshine-filled day, food trucks were a happy addition to the event for many families.
This event was created in the mid-1980s to recognize the sacrifices of military families.
The event brought together agencies and opportunities from not only military bases, but the local communities of Fairbanks and North Pole as well.
Winners of the Regency International Pageant were also there, wearing their royal sashes, from Mrs. Alaska Elizabeth Cabral to Little Miss Alaska Serenity Martin, 8, both of the Regency International Pageant to 4-year-old Amber DelReal, crowned Miss Freedom Queen from the Bless With Beauty Pageant.
Military personnel were on hand to show off equipment they use and gear they wear, including F-16 fighter pilots from Eielson Air Force Base, Joshua Schoettelkotte and George Staudacher. To the delight of young visitors, Dean Ceschini donned all his fighter pilot gear to show what he wears to work.
At the Pioneer Museum display, William “Bill” Chace demonstrated the telegraph he and his father built when he was 13 years old. Kids had a chance to give that old form of a communication a try.
There were also a few old-style telephones. One youngster picked up the handset of an old telephone and pretended to call his mother. She obliged, laughingly answering his call on her cell phone.
This is how Fairbanks grocers used to order their shipments from Outside, even as late as the 1950s, another booth monitor pointed out.
There was also a hire-on-site job fair on the third floor, with businesses and agencies greeting prospective employees. Some of those applicants even found jobs.
