The Midnight Sun Run desperately needs volunteers.
Without more volunteers, the 40th anniversary of the event will be much different than previous years.
“It will be less of a smooth running event if there aren’t people to help with it,” said race director Wendy Cloyd. “Normally, it takes a minimum of 200 volunteers to make the race happen. We don’t have nearly that. I actually recruited a volunteer coordinator to help me because it is taking so much of an effort to track people down.”
At the finish line, volunteers usually cut up fresh fruit and hand out water and Gatorade. Without more volunteers, that won’t happen. At the starting line, volunteers carry signs and serve as information hubs. Those spots are not yet filled.
“We have to keep to bare bones, setting up equipment, making sure it is safe on the course,” she said.
At last report, about 70 volunteers signed up and she is expecting a few more from Fort Wainwright and the laborer’s union. But there is still a long way to go.
“This year is the 40th,” she said. “It has been a community event forever. When we weren’t having it because of Covid, people were really mad. I know they’re excited it’s back and they are excited to participate.”
She suggested people can participate and still volunteer.
“I used to do that before I became the race director,” she said. “Sometimes people volunteer and then they can jump in and run the race.”
She was happy to learn this week that new volunteers will man a water station for runners/walkers in the Riverview area. The Paskvan Family always volunteered time to make that happen. This year, they can’t. So they recruited other volunteers from the neighborhood.
“I’m so grateful for people like that,” Cloyd said. “Even when they can’t be there, they are willing to help to make sure it’s covered.”
Here are the volunteers still needed.
• Starting line: 2 p.m. to midnight, 2- or 4-hour shifts. Volunteer check-in; activities set up, T-shirt distribution, bib pickup, beverage/water station, information/floater, starting line monitor, take down/clean up and trash pickup.
• Finish line: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., 4-hour shifts. Finish Line set up, volunteer check-in, fruit prep/serve, beverage station, information/floater, finish cute monitors, take down/clean up and trash pickup.
Volunteers can sign up at midnightsunrun.net/volunteer.
The race operates under the umbrella of the nonprofit Midnight Sun Run, Inc. Proceeds from the race benefit local nonprofit and race producer Fairbanks Resource Agency (FRA). FRA’s mission of community inclusion for people of all abilities is exemplified by the Midnight Sun Run. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to run walk, stroll or roll together under the midnight sun. A uniquely Alaska event, the Midnight Sun Run regularly attracts participants from far beyond Alaska, even from all over the world.
This year’s Midnight Sun Run will begin at 10 p.m. June 18.