Six Fairbanks students and 29 students from the Lower Yukon School District attended the Alaska Native Science and Engineering (ANSEP) Program’s middle school academy earlier this year.
The Fairbanks-area students included Daisee Katairoak, Audrey Gibson, James Cafego, Kayne James and Piquk Nashookpuk, all of Fairbanks, and Kirra Lowry, of North Pole.
The program is designed to get students involved in science, technology, engineering and math early in their academic journeys. At this year’s academy, students engaged in hands-on activities, including building a computer, scratch coding, arctic engineering Lego robotics and marine science — all while collaborating with like-minded students from eight different Alaska communities.
“When students learn early on that they can achieve big things, like building their very own personal computer in just a couple of days, they are more likely to set big goals for themselves and take strides to achieve them,” according to an ANSEP news release.
This middle school academy is especially valuable for students from small, rural Alaska communities who otherwise may no have access tot he academic, social and professional opportunities ASNEP provides, according to ANSEP.
Learn more about ANSEP and future opportunities at www.ANSEP.net.
