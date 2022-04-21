The 60th reunion of the Lathrop Class of 1962 has turned into a mega-reunion, that also includes classes from 1960 and 1961.
“We all overlapped while in high school,” said one of the organizers, Jeff Cook. “You know, the upper class boys dating the younger girls, playing on sports teams together, being in band, and taking part together in other school activities.”
The high school classes from both 1960 and 1961 cancelled their 60th reunions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the class of 1962 will include all three classes and celebrate them all as a 60th reunion.
The mega-reunion will be held July 15, 16, and 17 in Fairbanks. Word is out and some members of the classes of 1963 and 1964 expressed interest in attending. Organizers say anyone who attended Lathrop High School during the 1960s is welcome to attend. Spouses of graduates from those classes who have passed away are also welcome to attend.
The reunion will kick off with an icebreaker gathering at the Wedgewood Gazebo Room on Friday, July 15. A banquet will be held at the Wedgewood Borealis Room on Saturday, July 16. Finally, participants can enjoy a picnic at the Harding Lake home of Dawn and Jerry Sadler on Sunday, July 17.
Organizers for the mega-reunion include Andy Bachner, class of 1960; CB Bettisworth, Alan Richardson and Judy Groff Diviny, class of 1961; and Jeff Cook and Bonnie Benson Webster from the class of 1962.
For more information, or if you want to attend, contact Judy Groff Diviny at judydiv@gmail.com or Jeff Cook at cook1@gci.net.
Happy Birthday
George Lounsbury went to Pike’s Waterfront Lodge earlier this month, planning to meet some fellow seniors to talk about the history of Fairbanks. Instead, he was greeted with a crowd of 30 Pioneer friends and family, who celebrated his 78th birthday.
“George, who is usually pretty cagey about things like his birthdate, could not believe his eyes when he entered the room and saw the Happy Birthday banner, balloons, cake, and all his favorite people,” said Joan Skilbred, who happily provided information about the surprise gathering.
Everyone sang Happy Birthday and the Alaska Flag Song.
Mike Gibson brought in a 1970 Lathrop High School yearbook that had a photo of Lounsbury, who was a physical education teacher at the time.
George and his brothers were all born and raised here, Skilbred said.
“His mother Fae Jennings, was the first woman in the Interior to solo fly an airplane and the second woman to do so in the state of Alaska,” she said.
Lounsbury is currently the First Vice President of the Grand Igloo of the Pioneers of Alaska, president of the Fairbanks Pioneer Museum, a board member of the William Stroecker foundation, and a longtime champion of Fairbanks and Alaska mining history.
Happy Birthday, George Lounsbury.