Two Fairbanks women and a baby boy were recently elected Fairbanks Native Association (FNA) royalty for 2023, in a special celebration of Alaska Native culture.
Hailey Moses was named 2023 Miss FNA. Maliah Ganatta is the 2023 FNA Princess and Walter Huntington is the 2023 FNA Baby.
This special pageant, on hiatus since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, took place at the FNA Annual Potlatch held in mid-March. This event has been an important part of FNA since the association began in the 1960s.
“We are proud of these young people who came out to represent their culture,” said Steve Ginnis, FNA executive director. “Thank you to all who participated in the pageants. We should be proud of this generation of Alaska Native young people.”
Hailey Moses, the 2023 Miss FNA, is Yup’ik, Athabascan and Inupiaq. The traditional regalia she wore — headdress, parka, kuspuk and seal hide boots — represent her heritage and were made by her family. She studies kinesiology at the University of Alaska Anchorage and plans to become a physical therapist to help Fairbanks youth athletes.
Moses was judged on her regalia, a speech and talent. She taught the audience some ballet and spoke of how her multiple heritages give her a broad perspective on life.
She was crowned by Jessica Black, FNA board president and former Miss FNA. Her crown is an ivory and baleen tiara. She also wore a beaded moose hide sash. Moses was awarded a $1,500 scholarship to a school of her choice, a jewelry set of bracelet, necklace and earrings, handmade by Lynnette Winfrey-Frank, a floral bouquet and a $100 gift card.
The new Miss FNA is expected to participate in the World Eskimo Indian Olympics in July and to be present at FNA functions. She will uphold the vision and mission of FNA.
The new FNA Princess, Maliah Ganatta, received a flower bouquet, $100 gift card, a bracelet, necklace and earrings set by Lynnette Winfrey-Frank. She wore a moose hide sash. She is also expected to uphold the FNA vision and mission, as well as make public appearances on behalf of FNA.
Ganatta, an Athabascan from Minto, was judged by her regalia. Her grandmother, Catherine Dahl, made her moosehide dress beaded slippers and belt. Ganatta made her headdress, jewelry and parka.
The youngest member of the new royalty is a 21-month-old Athabascan named Walter Huntington. His parents are Jordan Tyndall and Clinton Huntington. He wore a beaver fur trapper hat, chief’s jacket trimmed in moosehide, black velvet and black beaver fur. His boots were calf skin with beaver fur, all made by his grandmother, Ethel Jonas.
Walter loves fruit, applesauce, French fries, moose meat and popcorn. He and his parents received a baby basket of goodies and $150.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.