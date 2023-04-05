Two Fairbanks women and a baby boy were recently elected Fairbanks Native Association (FNA) royalty for 2023, in a special celebration of Alaska Native culture.

Hailey Moses was named 2023 Miss FNA. Maliah Ganatta is the 2023 FNA Princess and Walter Huntington is the 2023 FNA Baby.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.