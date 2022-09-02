When many Fairbanks residents leave the area for the winter, they take their generous volunteer time with them.
Consequently, the Fairbanks Senior Center is once again in dire need of at least five volunteers in coming weeks to help support homebound seniors.
“This is a minimum commitment of one day a week for approximately two hours a day,” according to the the senior center. “The volunteers will be matched with a deliver route and training will be provided.”
Drivers will help the Meals on Wheels program, delivering a warm meal for up to 20 seniors along a certain route. This is a chance for volunteers to get to know folks who really need help and to make a real difference.
“It is very rewarding to not only provide essential nutrients, but a socially-distanced wellness check — a short conversation to ensure their wellbeing,” the senior center said. “That’s when you report back to the center and we will take it from there.”
Two hundred forty seniors receive daily meals through this program.
All volunteers must provide their own transportation and be able to handle inclement weather. Responsibilities include receiving and distributing an estimated 15-20 hot meals to seniors. These deliveries also serve as unofficial welfare checks. Volunteers should alert the senior center if there are any changes at the delivery homes, like snowed in driveways or icy walkways.
“We are seeking longterm commitments of at least three months,” the senior center said.
Call the volunteer coordinator at 907 452-2563 for more information or to apply.
Meals On Wheels, a program that provides nutritional meals to homebound seniors, served about 80,000 meals last year. The need increased substantially when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and it has not lessened since.
At the same time the need has increased, grant funds have dropped significantly.
“Unfortunately, our state funding cannot be revisited for three more years,” the senior center said.
“Since volunteers really are the backbone of a program such as ours, we are leaning into our community for support,” the senior center said.
Additional volunteer positions include being a Silver Squad Errand Runner. This involves running simple errands for seniors in need.
Many seniors have trouble with essential tasks like taking out trash, buying groceries or picking up packages. For many, helpful relatives have moved away since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, or they may want to minimize their exposure to the public as a safety precaution.
When Covid began limiting contact between Meals on Wheels drivers and seniors, the senior center launched the Silver Squad Wellness Caller program. If you can chat with local seniors for one to three hours a week to assess their needs, sign up for this volunteer program.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.