Meals on Wheels has never been more critical.
This long-running program provides nutritious meals to senior citizens still living in their homes. This supports healthy aging and helps seniors avoid malnutrition and hunger. The meal deliveries also serve as impromptu wellness checks, making sure all is well with each recipient.
The Fairbanks Senior Center is trying to raise $30,000 to keep the program operating. It is the first and only Meals on Wheels program in Interior Alaska. You can get more information and donate before Dec. 31 at www.fairbanksseniorcentger.networkforgood.com. Donations are tax-deductible.
The need grows every day.
In 2020, Meals on Wheels served more than 74,000 meals, made possible through more than 8,000 hours of volunteer service. In the past year, an estimated 80 new seniors signed up for the program, bringing the number from 150 meals to 230 meals every day. Meals on Wheels also serves four seniors in Delta Junction and 17 elders through a partnership with the Fairbanks Native Association. The program also sends 105 frozen meals, once a week, to 15 clients (seven meals each) in outlying areas of the community including Chena Hot Springs Road and Farmer’s Loop. This week, another seven seniors signed up and will be added to the 11 regular delivery routes.
The grant that funds the program is not competitive this year, meaning the program cannot ask for an increase in funding.
“Due to the pandemic, we were issued a ‘stay’ which means we have more clients to serve with the same amount of funding as last year,” said Ashley Eddington of the Fairbanks Senior Center.
In addition to Meals on Wheels, the Fairbanks Senior Center makes sure seniors feel special during the holidays. This season, the center delivered more than 1,000 community-donated presents; dozens of hand-knit hats and fleece blankets from 17 Mile Homemakers; more than 100 gift bags and blankets from the American Legion; 200-plus care packages from the city of Fairbanks; 300 homemade gingerbread cookies; two dozen sugar-free desserts for those with special dietary needs; 250 gift bags containing toothbrush, teas and chocolate from River City Cafe; and Ray and Vivian Clayton of Block and Concrete Masters Inc. donated approximately 150 hand-knit scarves and hats, which Vivian knitted throughout the year.
The annual Senior Wish Tree provided dozens of presents for 50 senior citizens. Community members purchase items from a list of “wishes,” specifically requested by seniors.
Response from seniors has been “joyous,” according to Eddington.
“Volunteers have returned with many stories of seniors feeling overwhelmed by the gifts and that ‘someone cares,’“ she said.
The numbers of seniors continues to grow in the Interior.
More than half of seniors age 80 and older live in the city of Fairbanks, a large concentration compared to the general population. The senior population is growing and there are only 250 nursing home and assisted living bed in the Fairbanks area to serve nearly 17,000 seniors.
That number is expected to grow to 21,000 over the next 15 years.
“However, the population of older seniors, who require the most intensive services, is expected to grow significantly faster,” said Pat Ivey, the center’s board president, in a fundraising letter. “Specifically the number of people age 80 and older will almost triple from around 1,500 today to more than 5,400 in 2030.”
That’s less than 10 years away, she pointed out.
The average annual cost for a nursing home is $264,000. The longer seniors can live independently is better for everyone. Meals on Wheels provides the nutritious meals they need to make that happen.
The Fairbanks Senior Center asks for tax-deductible support for the Meals on Wheels program by Dec. 31 at www. fairbanksseniorcenter.networkforgood.com. All donations will remain in Fairbanks to support Meals on Wheels and the Fairbanks Senior Center, as it mobilizes to meet this growing need.