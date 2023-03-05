The 2023 March for Meals “It Takes A Village” campaign launched for the Fairbanks Meals on Wheels program.

This year’s celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law an amendment to the Older Americans Act of 1965, to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. That was more than 50 years ago and support is still needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address food insecurities and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence and improve health.

