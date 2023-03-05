The 2023 March for Meals “It Takes A Village” campaign launched for the Fairbanks Meals on Wheels program.
This year’s celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law an amendment to the Older Americans Act of 1965, to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. That was more than 50 years ago and support is still needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address food insecurities and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence and improve health.
Meals on Wheels is a longtime program that provides nutritious meals to senior citizens still living in their homes. The service allows seniors to live independently in their own homes. The delivery also serves as a wellness check.
“It’s a lifeline for services and a smile of love for the pioneers who built our beautiful community to ensure that they are important, safe and not forgotten,” said Darlene Supplee, executive director of the Fairbanks Senior Center.
It is a service that is needed now, more than ever, because the senior population is only growing. About a year ago, 80 new seniors signed on, so the program went from 150 meals a day to 230 meals every day. Meals on Wheels also served four seniors in Delta Junction and 17 elders through a partnership with the Fairbanks Native Association.
The program also sent 105 frozen meals, once a week, to 15 clients (seven meals each) in outlying areas of the community including Chena Hot Springs Road and Farmer’s Loop.
At the current rate, the local elderly population will double or even triple in some areas over the next 10 years, according to a senior needs assessment three years ago.
More than half of seniors age 80 and older live in the city of Fairbanks. There are only 250 nursing home and assisted living beds in the Fairbanks area, to serve nearly 18,200 seniors. The number of seniors is expected to grow to 21,000 over the next 15 years.
The longer a senior can live independently, the better it is for everyone. Meals on Wheels helps make that possible.
This March celebration focuses on making sure Meals on Wheels can continue. With funding cut by $130,000 over three years and no increase in funding from the state, the program must turn to fundraising.
A series of special weeks are planned for this month, to help the cause.
The Senior Center plans to recognize Meals on Wheels volunteers and community partnerships with local businesses and organizations. During the month of March, the Co-Op Market’s “Lend A Hand” fundraiser will support the Fairbanks Meals on Wheels program, with 100% of donations going to Meals on Wheels.
Volunteers can offer time to serve as a Meals On Wheels driver, a Silver Squad Wellness Caller or a Silver Squad Errand Runner. Or anyone can donate online at www.fairbanksseniorcenter.com.
March 13-17 is “Volunteer Appreciation Week.” The Senior Center asks the general public to help support Meals on Wheels volunteers by thanking them with cards, in person, or with a coffee card from Sunrise Bagel & Espresso.
March 20-24 is “Champions Week.” The Senior Center asks community members — artists, writers, songwriters musicians, poets, comedians, local government officials — to help raise awareness for the growing numbers of seniors facing hunger and isolation. Historic food, fuel and labor costs exacerbate the problems. Promotion by local residents who support this program can provide much-needed visibility for the Fairbanks Senior Center.
March 27-31 is “In Memory of Week.” In honor of the special seniors in our lives, community members are asked to recognize that person with a donation. You can also share photos and memories of that special someone using the hashtag #2023MarchforMealsFBX.
This growing population of local seniors is fondly called the “Silver Tsunami.” In just two years, the program grew from providing 64,000 meals in 2020 to more than 74,000 meals in 2022.
The challenge remains and grows more urgent every day.