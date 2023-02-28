HEALY — Baxter and Renee Mercer are the winners of this year’s Denali Borough Mayor’s Community Service Award.
The surprised couple learned of the honor at the community Winterfest event Saturday night at the Tri-Valley Community Center. The award is presented to borough residents who have made significant contributions to the borough community.
“So many folks give of themselves to make this a great place to live,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.
Baxter and Renee Mercer just happen to be volunteers who never stop helping the local community.
“Renee Mercer can always be counted on when there is a community need,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.
Renee Mercer, he added, has boundless energy whether she is cooking for a community event, maintaining the local cemetery, organizing fundraisers or helping at her church.
Baxter Mercer was a member of the very first Denali Borough Assembly in 1990. Today, he serves on the Denali Planning Commission. He is also the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s assistant chief.
“He volunteers countless hours maintaining equipment and responding to emergencies,” Walker said. “I see him over there all the time.”
A committed blood donor, Mercer once drove two patients to the hospital in Fairbanks only to discover his own heart test results were in and he needed to go see his doctor immediately. He left Fairbanks with a new pacemaker.
“Together, they have a lasting legacy by spearheading the creation, ongoing development and maintenance of Healy’s Mountains of Fun Playground,” the mayor added. “It’s an incredible gift they have given to the families of the Denali Borough.”
The playground is a popular destination for families and the site of many children’s birthday parties.
The couple received an honorary engraved birch bowl created by The Great Alaskan Bowl Company. Also, a bench will be installed at the Mountains of Fun Playground in honor of them receiving the Denali Borough’s 2023 Mayor’s Community Service Award. “Their efforts to establish and maintain Mountains of Fun for the community are greatly appreciated,” according to the certificate announcing the project.
This is the 10th year of the program. Past winners include Dale and Marge Nord of Cantwell, Barbara Walters of Healy, Karl Jewett of Healy, Kris Capps of Denali, Kay Hockin of Anderson, Amber Renshaw of Healy, Dave DeCaro of Denali, Vanessa Jusczak of Healy and Eileen Holmes of Anderson.