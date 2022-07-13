Denali Borough’s Neighbor to Neighbor program is helping a couple of Denali Borough residents get back on their feet after the Clear Fire destroyed their Kobe-area home.
Local residents donated clothes for Bill Gill and Susan Adams, longtime year-round residents of the remote subdivision. Only summer clothes, shoes and rain gear were collected this week as the couple figures out their next steps. Their further needs will be announced by Neighbor to Neighbor.
“All their winter gear was destroyed, but we will collect that later,” said Barb Walters of Neighbor to Neighbor.
Walters suggested that donors can provide gift cards to cover groceries and gas for vehicles. Those can be sent to Neighbor to Neighbor at P.O. Box 26, Healy, AK 999743.
Questions? Email denalineighbors@gmail.com or call 907-978-1484.
Additional structures were also destroyed by the fire. Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said the borough is in the process of assessing the damage and will share that information when it is complete. Those structures do not appear to be primary residences, he said.
A woman who evacuated the Kobe area last week told firefighters her 100 rabbits were still back in the subdivision at her property. This week, Denali Borough officials had no word on the fate of the rabbits.
GoFundMe
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the loved ones of Doug and Debbie Ritchie. Doug Ritchie is the helicopter pilot who died in a helicopter crash June 26 while working Clear Fire. Donations will help his wife with funeral costs and living expenses. He was an experienced helicopter pilot and well-loved in the aviation community, according to the GoFundMe Page.
Go to www.gofundme.com and search for the name Doug Ritchie.
Bluegrass festival
Cantwell Lodge on the Denali Highway is hosting this year’s Bluegrass Festival on July 22-24. The music begins at 5 p.m. that Friday and continues until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $50 for a weekend pass and $30 for a Saturday pass. There will be limited free camping.
Moose Scat Scoot
The 2022 Moose Scat Scoot Charity Run — half marathon, 5K or 1.5 Mile Fun Run — takes place July 30 at Denali National Park. Races start at 10:30 a.m.
Volunteers are needed and will receive a free T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to the top three positions in each race. All proceeds go to the Interior Aids Association.
Register for the race at www.interioraids.org. Contact Naomi or Nicole for volunteer opportunities at Buzze-naomi@aramark.com or MacMaster-Nicole@aramark.com.
Moose Scat Scoot 2022 is in memory of Todd Norris.
Denali Film Festival
Denali Education Center hosts the 4th Annual Denali Film Festival 2022 on Aug. 11-12 at the Charles Sheldon Center. Tickets available free of charge at the door.
Twenty films will be shown this year, with awards given for best documentary feature film, documentary short film, animated film, feature film, short film student film, overall film, best actor and audience choice award.
This year, there is the option of purchasing a virtual all-access ticket. Films can be streamed Aug. 11-18. Those tickets are $24 per household and can be purchased online at www.denalifilmfestival.com.
The mission of the Denali Film Festival is to bring artists into nature and support the cultural and economic vitality of the Denali Borough by bringing world-class film to Denali that advocates environmental responsibility at the heart of adventure.