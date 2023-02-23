Fairbanks artist Caitlin Perry brought a warm summer Alaska day inside Raven City Studio when she painted a large raven mural on an inside wall there last weekend.
The estimated 8-foot by 8-foot mural depicts, of course, a raven, on a beautiful clear summer day.
Perry and Raven City Studio owner Tammy Want had discussed Perry painting a raven for a few years but never could find the right time to make it happen. This past weekend, their schedules finally meshed.
Want had just a few specific guidelines for the painting project. She wanted a raven and a gnome. Other than that, Perry could be as creative as she chose.
Painting ravens are right up this artist’s alley. Her business, after all, is Reclaimed Raven Studios.
“For the most part, I do a lot of ravens,” she said. “They’re fun to paint and they’ve got character.”
When she first started sharing her art, it became clear that ravens were popular — “whether you love them or hate them,” she added.
Perry always loved making art. She loved drawing as a child, growing up north of Healy in a remote homestead at Rock Creek. She didn’t do much art in high school. She was way too busy playing Tri-Valley School sports, she said.
But she got back into it in college and started taking art classes. She remembers getting expert instruction at the University of Alaska Fairbanks from renowned Alaska artist David Mollett. She recalled that his sister happened to be a teacher at Tri-Valley School when Perry attended.
She soon developed a new love for making art.
“At that time, I didn’t paint, I did mostly oil pastels and some charcoal drawings,” she said.
In 2013 or 2014, Perry shared some of her artwork on Facebook and received a positive response. A lot of fans asked her to paint family portraits.
She started doing more painting and created a business called Caitlin’s Creations.
Meanwhile, her dad was dismantling some old animal pens from their family home and was trying to get rid of a bunch of old wood.
“I took that, I practiced on that,” she recalled.
Eventually, she sold quite a few paintings on those pieces of old wood. She stuck with it and has now been a faithful vendor at the Fairbanks Farmer’s Market for six years. Invitations to become a vendor at many local bazaars soon followed. She changed her business name to Reclaimed Raven Studios.
“I was using more reclaimed things, and it made sense,” she said.
This past weekend’s project, painting a giant mural, was a new experience for her. It took 14 hours and she worked steadily as pottery painting classes carried on around her at Raven City Studio.
“I just listen to my music,” she said. “I was in my own world most of the time.”
First she sketched her design on the wall.
Then she added color. Bright pink fireweed. Dark blue blueberries. Light blue Forget-Me-Not flowers. Bright blue summer sky.
And of course, a colorful little gnome, peeking out from the underbrush.
See more of Caitlin Perry’s artwork on her Facebook page Reclaimed Raven Studios. The mural is at Raven City Studio, 1490 Dolly Varden Lane.