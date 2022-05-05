A Girl Scout Troop in Healy donated 75 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to Neighbor to Neighbor, a nonprofit group that helps people in need in the Denali Borough.
Girl Scout Troop 329 has 10 members — two Daisys, seven Brownies and one Junior — and they were very good at collecting orders for Girl Scout cookies this year.
“These girls are amazing,” said scout leader Katie Griebe.
Six of the Girl Scouts had “Gift of Caring” on their orders, meaning people could buy boxes of cookies knowing they would go to a good cause. Those Girl Scouts include Gage, Nora, Grace, Lucy, Adelynn and Paisley.
The biggest seller was third-grader Gage. The 8-year-old sold 781 boxes of cookies and 29 of those boxes went to Neighbor to Neighbor.
“It’s a good thing she came from a big family,” said Letitia Stratton, Gage’s mom.
Gage was not shy about reaching out to people during cookie sales, her mother said.
“She set a goal to fill her page and ended up overflowing and needed more room,” she said. “Even if she didn’t have her sheet, she had a note pad and pen and of course, her mom and dad have pictures of the cookies for her to sell.”
This week, volunteer Courtnee Shreeve graciously accepted the Girl Scout donation for Neighbor to Neighbor. This nonprofit in the Denali Borough helps people in need year round. In December, the group provides food and gift boxes for families in need. On the average, about 70 families receive help every year.
Neighbor to Neighbor also spearheads the Denali Food Bank, thanks to a CARES grant from the Denali Borough and the state, as well as Covid relief funds from the United Way of Tanana Valley.
Throughout 2020 and 2021 Neighbor to Neighbor partnered with the Fairbanks Community Food Bank to deliver TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) food boxes to Denali Borough residents once a month. The program will transition to a local Food Box Program modeled off of the TEFAP program.