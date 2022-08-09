Fairbanks Litter Patrol teens never know what they are going to find as they pick up trash on Fairbanks roadways every summer.

The group that ended their five-week stint last week certainly didn’t expect to find an upright piano on an overpass in North Pole. It was not salvageable, so they added it to the 37,880 pounds they took to the landfill. All those pounds add up to nearly 19 tons of trash.

