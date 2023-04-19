When Lions Clubs from Alaska, Yukon and British Columbia convened for a District 49 conference in Fairbanks last week, they showed they are, without a doubt, a service club.
Fairbanks Community Food Bank was one of the local groups invited to talk about volunteering at the conference, held at Wedgewood Resort.
“Since our topic was to ‘think out of the box’ for volunteering, we took over 600 cans of canned salmon, without labels, and asked the Lions to put stickers on the cans, which indicated what was inside the can so we could give them out,” said Samantha Kirstein, community development director of the local food bank. “We took over 10 cases, which had 60 cans in each case, and many hands make for light work. They had all those cans labeled in about 10 minutes.”
Then, they asked for more cans to label. The Fairbanks Community Food Bank received 41,000 cans of coho salmon as part of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s effort to help Alaska residents who are experiencing food stamp backlog issues.
“There were 120 Lions in the group,” Kirstein said. “So when we brought over 5,400 more cans and labels, they spent their lunch break knocking them out.”
It took only 45 minutes she added.
According to Kirstein, their volunteer efforts ensured that 3,000 people who order food boxes in Interior Alaska will get those convenient cans of Alaska fish. The food bank cannot distribute cans without labels, so the Lion volunteers made sure some of the 41,000 pounds of fish can go to people who need them. The food bank provides two cans per person, so 6,000 cans feed 3,000 people.
Kirstein said the food bank is grateful for the Lions service to the Interior.
“Volunteering for service projects is what they do best,” she said.
