Fairbanks Litter Patrol teens never know what they are going to find as they pick up trash on Fairbanks roadways every summer.
The group that ended their five-week stint last week certainly didn’t expect to find an upright piano on an overpass in North Pole. It was not salvageable, so they added it to the 37,880 pounds they took to the landfill. All those pounds add up to nearly 19 tons of trash.
Two separate teams comb area roadways every summer, each for five weeks. The second team just finished their time slot. Combined, the litter patrols filled 2,427 bags with litter, removed 541 used needles from along roadways and ferried 138 truckloads of garbage to the landfill.
“We walked and picked up an average of five miles of roadway, bike paths, river, stream and slough banks every day,” said David Drumhiller, who has spearheaded this operation for decades.
In total, the crews cleared more than 250 miles of road in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The program has been around long enough that now second generations of some families are joining the teams. Often, teens opt themselves to return summer after summer. It is a limited summer job and a paycheck.
“I like cleaning up trash,” said Isaac Waters, 17. “I’m cleaning up my own town. Somebody’s gotta do it.”
Every day is a surprise. In addition to the grand piano, they found a bunkbed, a bathtub, lawn mower, mini fridge, ottoman, LED light bar, four new bed pillows, office chair, a gallon of spicy sauce, an ATM machine, an 18-pound sledge hammer, a baby changing table, a bag of brown sugar, a mini trampoline and more. There was also a thick medical textbook.
Some items are returned or donated, others are too wrecked to salvage.
The hot spot for finding used needles this summer was right along the bike path on the Steese Highway.
“It’s a place a lot of people walk,” Drumhiller said. “Kids and pets can get into it, right along the bike path.”
The group recovered 11 shopping carts and returned nine of them to a handful of stores. Two were decrepit and destined for the landfill. They also found a U.S. Air Force camouflage jacket, movie discs, car emblems, and a Mario Kart Wii.
The Richardson Highway maintained its title of most littered highway.
“We pretty much walked all of the Richardson Highway again, the whole thing,” Drumhiller said. “At a certain point after we’ve made two passes, we decide we’re going to focus on some other areas now.”
It does get discouraging when litter patrollers spend all day picking up litter and discover even more litter in the same spot the next day. After a full day of cleanup, Drumhiller tells patrollers, “Look at it now, it’s the best it’s gonna look.”
The worst is when they actually see people throwing trash out their car windows, while they are picking up trash along the roadway.
Teens say the job motivates them to encourage others not to litter. One even surprised her mother when she jumped out of their family vehicle late one night to pick up some trash she saw on their local road.
The Fairbanks Litter Patrol B Team included Caleb Korhonen, Isaac Waters, Julia Walker, Gerry Washburn, Azure Simpson, Bella Walker, Elyse Jensen, Becca Putnam and Samantha Boschert.
The Fairbanks Litter Patrol gave special thanks this year to Waste Management, which helped dispose of needles; Interior AIDS Association, who provided containers for needles; and Frontier Glass for donating and installing new windshields for the Litter Patrol trucks.
The Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol is sponsored by Fairbanks North Star Borough landfill, city of Fairbanks bed tax, Mt. McKinley Bank, Usibelli Coal Mine, IBEW, Rotary International, Wilson and Wilson CPAs, Fairbanks Lithia, Auto Trim Design, ASRC Energy Service, Ron’s Towing, Frontier Glass, Classic Collision, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling (ALPAR).