It’s a big job to remove 286,000 books from Noel Wien Library in preparation for its renovation.
The library is looking for volunteers to put together 7,000 cardboard boxes that will soon be filled with those books. Volunteers can sign up online at tinyurl.com/LovetheLibraryNWL.
Many people have already signed up to volunteer, including some classes of students. But empty slots still remain. The schedule allows for 10 volunteers per two-hour session, Monday through Saturday, April 17-29.
“Box making is a lovely way the community can help,” said Melissa Harter, library director. “So many people have asked how they could help.”
Each box will identify the books inside by color — green for children’s books from the Berry Room, blue for media, gold for research, pink for large print, red for Alaskana, purple for young adults, white for fiction and black for nonfiction. The designers of the boxing system are Jason Russell and Davin Helkenberg.
Everyone who volunteers will get a special library sticker, designed by Risako Bennet and Denise Thompson. The one-of-a-kind sticker shows a pair of huskies putting a box together with duct tape, and it reads “I Loved My Library Today. Thank You.”
Prizes will also be awarded for whoever puts together the most boxes per hour.
“Every single item in this building is being removed and then put back,” Harter said. “We started boxing today.”
Several hundred put-together boxes already filled a wide aisle at the library Thursday morning and some librarians were already starting to fill those boxes with books. Noel Wien Library remains open for patrons during this process, but will close May 1 for 10 months.
“It’s going to take us a month of boxing books,” Harter said. Then, it will take movers another three weeks to relocate all those boxes of books.
All the children’s books are going to the former Joy Elementary School and that is where children’s programs will continue to be held. That service will open on June 1.
Most of the remaining books are headed to storage for the next 10 months. The North Pole Library remains open the same hours that Noel Wien Library is usually open.
For more information call 907 459-1020.
