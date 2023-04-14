It’s a big job to remove 286,000 books from Noel Wien Library in preparation for its renovation.

The library is looking for volunteers to put together 7,000 cardboard boxes that will soon be filled with those books. Volunteers can sign up online at tinyurl.com/LovetheLibraryNWL.

