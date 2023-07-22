Six LGBTQ-themed young adult books reported missing from the Tri-Valley Community Library when school ended in May are still missing. The library board filed a report this week with Alaska State Troopers.
Meanwhile, the library released a list of the missing books and their replacement costs. The books were purchased and replaced by library patrons within the hour.
Library board members are reviewing camera footage at the library from the past few weeks, in hopes of providing further information for Troopers
“We will also be discussing with the school district, other solutions to deter theft, such as more cameras placed in key locations,” said the school board, in a statement.
According to the library board, this entire episode has turned into an opportunity to educate library users.
“Many people have also asked about donations, which are encouraged in both the school and public library,” according to a statement from the board. With this renewed interest, the board decided to develop a display entitled “Freedom To Read.” The display will educate the community on how the shared community and school libraries operate within state and national laws, and how the shared budget benefits everyone, said the board.
“Based on some comments from patrons, we don’t think many people understand how the partnership works, or they are confused about laws in a public library/school, which would be different if we were a private library or a private school,” the board said.
During school hours, a process already exists where parents can require permission for their student to read anything in the older Junior, Young Adult (YA) and Adult (A) sections. During school hours, young students are supervised by teachers or staff, and not allowed to wander into sections for older readers.
School librarian Elizabeth Loatwell explained it this way: “The library is in sections — Early Readers, Juniors, Young Adult and Adult. We have an age limit for children to check out Young Adult and parent permission to check out in the Adult section.”
“If a parent is concerned about any books they don’t want their kids reading or don’t want their child reading YA, they can tell me and I can add this to the child’s account,” she said. “Everyone will have things they disagree with, but banning is not the answer. Parents will always have a say in what their children read but it’s wrong to remove it for others.”
Former library board member Terra Talerico suggested families use the family library card option. This allows the entire family to use the same account, so everyone knows what books were checked out.
“It was a great solution for us,” she said. “As a parent, I wasn’t able to inquire about the books my children checked out during public library hours. It is literally against the law.”
The “Freedom To Read” display will focus on the concept of freedom and how the country’s First Amendment rights apply to libraries. Local library and school policies will be highlighted in the display.
The library board plans to inventory the library’s entire collection soon and will schedule a weekend session to review current library policy. The public is welcome to join the review. The board reminds patrons that there is an open seat on the Tri-Valley Community Library Board.
