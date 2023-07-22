Six LGBTQ-themed young adult books reported missing from the Tri-Valley Community Library when school ended in May are still missing. The library board filed a report this week with Alaska State Troopers.

Meanwhile, the library released a list of the missing books and their replacement costs. The books were purchased and replaced by library patrons within the hour.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.