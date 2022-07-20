A sled dog at Denali National Park Kennels retired to a new home in Anchorage this week after many years of leading dog teams down winter trails in the park.
Prusik, 9, joined his new family, Ben Sullender and Sarah Glaser, after a special ceremony at the kennels. The park’s sled dog adoption program allows retired dogs to go to new homes.
“It’s very fun to know he’s not gonna have any more hard winters,” said David Tomeo, manager of the park kennels.
It was an emotional ceremony, attended by not only visitors but several park employees who knew Prusik through the years.
“There were folks in tears,” Tomeo said.
Prusik leaves the legacy of bloodline behind. He is the sire of the 2021 litter, continuing a lineage that started back in the 1970s.
It is standing practice that Denali sled dogs can retire when they reach the age of 9.
“They retire relatively young for sled dogs,” Tomeo said. “Most dogs go to age 10 or 11 on the trail. But at age 9, the dog we’re giving away has many good years of being a pet dog before showing its age.”
Prusik was born at Denali National Park, the same season that the Live Puppy Cam was launched. The Puppy Cam, by the way, is operational again this week. You can see the cam at bit.ly/3B2zDTa.
Though the years, Prusik ran a total of 11,707 miles through the park. “He stood out as an incredible lead dog, happy to break trail through fresh snow and a goofball ready to play fetch in the dog park,” the park said in a press release.
“Even when the trail was tough or he couldn’t see the trail, he was out front,” Tomeo said. “He would search around and find the trail.”
This was a huge help when Tomeo was new to the job of managing the kennels and patrolling the park via dog team.
“Prusik knew the trails better than I did,” Tomeo said. “He knew the back ways into some of the patrol cabins. He knew right where to go.”
Of course, Prusik has his own quirky personality.
“Some dogs are good trainer dogs,” Tomeo said. “He was not. He would scare other dogs. He was so Mr. Professional, but he was loud and obnoxious about it. If we had a young timid dog next to him, they would often just cower and be pulling backwards, straining to be away from him. He wasn’t aggressive, just loud. We would put wilder, tougher young dogs next to him, that could handle it.”
“He’s big, lanky and with his lead dog abilities and his drive, that’s the reason we wanted to breed him,” he added.
Prusik was always happy to play by himself, finding a toy and throwing it in the air.
“He was quite a lovable dog too,” Tomeo said. “He loved people. He will be an amazing pet dog.”
People who hope to adopt a retiring sled dog from Denali National Park can apply online at the main kennel page of the Denali National Park website. “We keep a long list of standing applications,” Tomeo said. The intent is to find the best possible home for the sled dog. Often, that means choosing an adoptive family that already has a connection to the dog. That makes the new life adjustment a little easier for the dog.
“Taking any sled dog out of a kennel, removing it from its comfort zone, we do know some dogs are going to be in shock and depressed when removed from the yard,” Tomeo said. “They miss their environment and where they are comfortable.”
Prusik does not seem to have this issue, Tomeo said.
Ben Sullender of Anchorage first met Prusik while doing field work at Denali National Park. He is studying how snow affects wildlife and Prusik was part of the dog team that took him out into remote parts of the park during winter months.
“On one of those trips, I kept hearing ‘Good job, Prusik’ and ‘Good dog, Prusik,’” he said. “I went up to Prusik, and he immediately rolled over, and I knew he was really personable and really friendly right off the bat. It was pretty close to white-out conditions, and he kept that team together. He was an absolute all-star out there.”
Sullender and his partner, Sarah Glaser, are active outdoors people, and when they heard that Prusik was retiring, they applied to become his new family.
“We wanted a dog able to get out and ski with us,” Sullender said. “He seemed like a really good fit.”
Their previous dog, a great Pyrenees, died a year and a half ago, and this seemed like the perfect way “to get our pack back together.”
So far, Prusik is enjoying his new lifestyle. He met his first pug earlier this week, a small dog with a wrinkly, short-muzzled face and curled tail.
“It was quite a shock for him,” Sullender said. “Here was this tiny little creature. It smelled like a dog, barked like a dog, but was one-tenth the size of Prusik.”
He seemed confounded by the encounter, Sullender said.
Prusik has become an active and much-loved member of his new family, already regularly running trails with them.
“It’s wonderful having him around,” Sullender said. “We got lucky with Prusik.”