If you were in the Lathrop High School Class of 1956 and didn’t get a yearbook, now is your chance. There is one left.
In fact, there are yearbooks available for many of the years between 1956 and 2017. Yearbook advisor Brian Schneider would love to get them in the hands of alumni.
Cost is $20 per book. Contact Cam Richardson at the Lathrop High School front office, 907 456-7794.
“With summer being a time for reunions, I hope to get the books to people who want to take a walk down memory lane,” Schneider said.
He eagerly anticipated delivery of the 2022 yearbook last Friday.
“It’s always fun watching the kids look through the book,” he said.
Here are the available years. One for 1956, 1957, 1958 and 1959; 3 for 1960; 1for 1962, 1966, 1967 and 1968; 3 for 1969; 4 for 1970; 8 for 1971; 1 for 1972, 1973, 1979; 4 for 1980; 2 for 1981; 3 for 1982; 1 for 1983 and 1985; 6 for 1986; 12 for 1987; 16 for 1988; 2 for 1990; 3 for 1992; 5 for 1993; 17 for 1994; 2 for 1995 and 1996; 12 for 1998; 5 for 1999; 1 for 2000; 4 for 2001; 15 for 2002; 16 for 2003; 14 for 2004; 1 for 2006; 2 for 2007; 1 for 2008; 6 for 2009; 2 for 2010; 11 for 2011; 15 for 2012 and 2013; 2 for 2014; 13 for 2015 and 2016; 8 for 2017.