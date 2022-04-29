If you ever had your pants run up the flagpole at Lathrop High School in the early 1970s, you may want to reminisce at the 50th reunion of Lathrop’s Class of 1972.
The Lathrop High School Class of 1972 was the largest class to ever graduate from the school, with about 600 students.
“We were the largest class to begin in kindergarten together and to graduate together,” said Barbara Paskvan.
She and other 1972 classmates are organizing the class’s 50th reunion on June 17, 18, 19.
The reunion begins at 4:30 p.m. June 17 at Pioneer Park Square Dance Shelter, located behind the Centennial Center and next to the Square Dance Hall. Visit and enjoy food, water, lemonade, beer and wine.
A tour of Lathrop High School is set for 12:30 p.m. June 18. Everyone is invited to a reception at the Antique Auto Museum, 5:30-10 p.m. that same day.
Cost of the reunion is $100 per classmate or $150 to include a friend/spouse/significant other. Payment through PayPal at paypal.me/LHS1972 or by check to LHS50th Reunion, 3299 Riverview Dr., Fairbanks, AK 99709. Cash also accepted.
Organizers need a head count by May 20, so they encourage early registration. Donations are also accepted. If the money doesn’t get used for this event, it will be designated for the 60th anniversary.
This class attended Lathrop when it was the only high school in Fairbanks.
“This was before West Valley and North Pole High School,” Paskvan said. “We were the last class to enter Lathrop as freshman before Ryan (Middle School) was built, which, the following year, all 9th grade students entered.”
“We were at the bottom of the totem pole, not once, but twice,” she added. “Back in our day, they removed the pants of freshmen and strung them up the flagpole. With the opening of Ryan, our poor lads had their pants run up the flagpole for both freshman and sophomore year. It was a fun and crazy time.”
Let any of these organizers know you will attend:
Barbara Paskvan (Tritt): paskvanbarbara@gmail.com
Cathy Birklid (Warren): cabirklid@hotmail.com
Joy Miller (Evans): joy99708@yahoo.com
Linda Millimaki (Baker): lmillimaki@aol.com
Robyn Martin: aremartin31@gmail.com
Joni Scharfenberg (Hendrie): jonijean@hotmail.com
Barbara Johnson (Carlson): ecobarbara@gmail.com
Lori Gorsline (Ohlsen): rlr@gci.net