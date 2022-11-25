The day before Thanksgiving was a cold, dark, foggy day — the perfect morning for a lantern walk.

Students at Boreal Sun Charter School bundled up against the cold and strolled through the woods to nearby Bernice Allridge Park at 2559 Wilson St. Fifth graders created homemade luminaries they placed along the wooded path to light the way. Each student also carried a homemade lantern or small light throughout the winding walk.

