The day before Thanksgiving was a cold, dark, foggy day — the perfect morning for a lantern walk.
Students at Boreal Sun Charter School bundled up against the cold and strolled through the woods to nearby Bernice Allridge Park at 2559 Wilson St. Fifth graders created homemade luminaries they placed along the wooded path to light the way. Each student also carried a homemade lantern or small light throughout the winding walk.
Everyone sang lantern walk songs along the way — “The Sunlight Fast Is Dwindling,” “Warm Glows My Lantern,” “Glimmer Lantern Glimmer,” and “I Go With My Lantern.” The refrain filled the woods, and then the park, with song.
Eighth-grader Rosslyn Butcher carried a giant lighted crescent moon and led the way for the nearly 200 students, who were joined by teachers, school staff, family and friends.
When everyone reached the park, they formed a giant circle and sang the lantern songs together, as daylight began to break on the horizon.
The fifth graders who manned the trail with their homemade luminaries were actually the first kindergarteners when the charter school was formed in 2017.
“Our lantern walk tradition encourages children to celebrate the light within and inspires them to share the gifts of their ‘light’ with humanity in meaningful ways,” said principal Stacy Foshee.
Boreal Sun Charter School is a Waldorf School. Waldorf educators believe that the curriculum brings to light each child’s unique talents while developing an appreciation for others’ gifts and talents that may be different from their own, Foshee said.
“The goal is to send forth into the world children who appreciate the diversity and myriad of talents that human beings share,” Foshee added.
In addition to the lantern walk this season, the school collects donations for Stone Soup Cafe. It also hosts a nature table at the school entrance, inviting students to add their personal touches. There are spruce cones, a tiny felted squirrel, stones, a small watercolor painting, a birch bark bowl and a rabbit pelt.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.