Ten-year-old Jordan couldn’t stop smiling.
Maybe it was because his shopping partner, Fairbanks City Police Officer Stephen Hancock, struggled to jump as high as he could to topple a giant teddy bear from a high shelf, which promptly landed on his head. Or maybe it was because Jordan got to try on a dinosaur mask and mimic a Dino roar.
His shopping cart was filled with gifts for his family and Jordan clearly enjoyed every minute of checking items off his shopping list.
He was one of a number of kids in need who get to shop this season with a law enforcement officer and a Fred Meyer gift card, funded by donors. Kids and officers team up and tackle the kids’ shopping lists for family members, as well as themselves. It’s the annual Shop with a Cop program.
The young shoppers are nominated to participate in the program by their schools. The annual event is organized by Volunteers in Policing and local law enforcement departments. The program is intended to create a memorable and positive experience for local children. This year, participants include Fairbanks City Police, Alaska State Troopers, Airport Police, North Pole Police and Fort Wainwright police.
Officers are encouraged to include their families in the shopping spree and sometimes officers’ kids and spouses tag along.
Here’s how it works. Officers either pick up the children at their home or arrange to meet them at Fred Meyer. They team up and begin their holiday shopping spree.
Afterwards, the officer and the child return to headquarters to wrap gifts and eat a snack or meal, purchased with funds from the program. The officer then either takes the shopper home or arranges for parents to pick up the shopper at the police station. Officers also provide holiday food boxes to the family from the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Watch for these special teams throughout the week at Fred Meyer West. They’re on a special holiday mission.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.