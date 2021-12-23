Four kids from North Pole went on a shopping spree this week with a special elf at their side, a North Pole police officer.
Each young shopper had a shopping list and a gift card provided by Fred Meyer, paid for through donations. The program is called Shop With A Cop, and this is the 11th year that officers volunteered their time to help families in need.
In years past, all local police departments joined forces to make this happen. But post Covid, it has become an individual event for each department. This week, North Pole Police officers volunteered to help young shoppers.
Police officers help children purchase gifts for themselves and their families. The aim of the program is not only to benefit children from families in need but also to build positive relationships between law enforcement and children of the community.
Kids are nominated by school counselors. Shopping happens at Fred Meyer, which provides gift cards for the program.
Eight-year-old Chloe Hamilton had $120 to spend on her Fred Meyer gift card and she had a very long shopping list. A savvy consumer, she regularly checked the calculator on her cell phone to make sure she stayed within budget. The biggest challenge was finding the right size slippers for her mother.
Sixth-grader Zy’Rell Roberts had his mind set on buying earnings for his grandmother until he remembered she recently received earrings from someone else. He bought scented bath bombs for her instead. Other items on his list included an alarm clock, a baby towel and toothbrush and shampoo and conditioner for his mother.
This week, the children met police officers at the Fred Meyer East store in Fairbanks. After shopping was completed, kids and purchased presents rode in patrol cars back to the North Pole Police Station. There, they wrapped all the presents and enjoyed some pizza before heading home.
North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra said his shopper, Chloe, did not like the way he wrapped presents and she wasn’t shy about telling him.
“She told me I was a terrible wrapper,” he said.
Officer Abraham Knuteson brought along an extra elf — his son Devon, a high school senior.
Shopping was an ongoing adventure with Detective Kurt Lockwood, who insisted that 7-year-old Jayden Miscewicz try out a sled before deciding whether to put it in the cart. Jayden climbed in and Lockwood pulled him down the aisle.
Amia Gordon, 11, shopped with the expertise of Officer Alan Dikeman.
The shopping excursion was an exciting adventure for the kids.
“When I first met Chloe, her eyes were beaming with natural glee,” said Chief Dutra. “That’s the kind of thing that makes your heart flutter.”
The trip back to North Pole provided more time for one-on-one conversation between kids and officers.
“It was good sharing,” Dutra said. “Makes you wonder how often people listen to them.”
Families also received food boxes from the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Shop With A Cop is made possible through the years by the Langston Family Foundation, Fred Meyer, and local businesses and agencies.