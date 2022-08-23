Twenty years ago, Tony Naber looked forward to jumping on a fire truck with his dad, Dave Naber, and handing out balloons to kids at Pioneer Park.

On Saturday, he was able to recreate that memory. His dad recently retired from firefighting, but Tony Naber is now a full-fledged firefighter himself. He drove to Pioneer Park in the shiny red fire truck his dad restored. A long line of kids waited patiently to see the firefighter and his fire truck up close. Of course, he also passed out colorful balloons to many happy children.

