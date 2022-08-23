Twenty years ago, Tony Naber looked forward to jumping on a fire truck with his dad, Dave Naber, and handing out balloons to kids at Pioneer Park.
On Saturday, he was able to recreate that memory. His dad recently retired from firefighting, but Tony Naber is now a full-fledged firefighter himself. He drove to Pioneer Park in the shiny red fire truck his dad restored. A long line of kids waited patiently to see the firefighter and his fire truck up close. Of course, he also passed out colorful balloons to many happy children.
Saturday was Career Day, sponsored by the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, and a smattering of tables and careers around the park gave children a glimpse of what their future career could be.
“It was perfect,” said Meredith Maple, executive director of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. “We saw 294 people, and that’s just the ones we managed to track.”
“It was a great turnout,” she said. “More than last year.”
Visitors quickly devoured the giant inventory of hot dogs and chips.
This annual August event is aways a big hit with families, especially on a sunny day.
“Career Fairs are always so focused on middle and high school,” Maple said. “We kind of forget these little kids’ ideas of what they want to be when they grow up is still so magical.”
Career Day gives children an opportunity to meet people in careers they might not even realize can be a career. On Saturday, these were the options: renewable energy, carpenter, judge, dental assistant, journalist, firefighter, engineer, ocean sciences, music teacher, professional dancer, farmer, teller, early educator, mechanic, bus driver, parks and recreation and fish and wildlife.
Almost every table provided a fun hands-on kid activity for youngsters.
Christian Daruvala and Matthew Bishir of NAPA Auto Care Center kept busy helping youngsters learn how to change tires on a four-wheeler. AJ Sutton of the Carpenters Union helped kids build a kid-size tool box out of pre-cut wooden materials. At the dental assistant table, Kaden Jusefson, 6, used a giant toothbrush to clean teeth of a dental dummy. At the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner table, children told stories about themselves and their families to earn their Cub Reporter buttons.
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett was there, wearing his official black judicial robes. He answered many provocative questions from children, including, “What do you wear under your robe?”
Maple takes credit for the sunny weather.
“It would have rained if I hadn’t had all those tents packed in my car,” she said.
As for firefighter Tony Naber, his visit to Career Day was especially meaningful. His mother Brenda Riley happens to be the founder of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.