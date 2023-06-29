Kaitlin Lawrence just can’t stay away from Alaska, to the delight of friends and fans.

The Broadway performer, musical theater instructor and longtime volunteer at Denali Education Center will perform her third annual “Broadway In Alaska” show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Charles Sheldon Center, just off Mile 231 Parks Highway. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

