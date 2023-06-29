Kaitlin Lawrence just can’t stay away from Alaska, to the delight of friends and fans.
The Broadway performer, musical theater instructor and longtime volunteer at Denali Education Center will perform her third annual “Broadway In Alaska” show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Charles Sheldon Center, just off Mile 231 Parks Highway. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Two special guests are expected as well — local favorite performers James Rio and Jill Tieskoetter.
“I’m really excited to see everyone,” she said. “I just want to continue sharing the joy of musical theater.”
That is something she has been doing for quite some time.
The musical storyteller finds herself in two, sometimes three, different worlds in a single year. She began her career as a performer on stage. She was just finishing a national tour of “California Dreaming,” playing Mama Cass when she auditioned to come to Alaska to join the Cabin Nite Dinner Theatre cast. That summer led to a deep connection to Denali and she has returned every summer since 2014, volunteering in a variety of seasonal jobs.
She also performed in a Broadway tour of the musical “42nd Street.” In 2019, she and a friend formed Broadway Buskers, providing high energy performances on subway platforms in New York City. That led to an audition for “America’s Got Talent.”
For the past three years, during the school year, she directs the theater and dance department at St. George’s School in Rhode Island. Again, she returns to Denali every summer.
During her visit last summer, she spearheaded a musical theater workshop for youth with Kids In Motion’s Motion Sensor Dance Troupe, and ended up as a singing instructor, via zoom, for one of the students.
Her visit here this season is shorter than usual, because she is headed to New York City to teach a Broadway Teacher workshop.
On July 7, Lawrence will bring her one-woman show to the Sheldon Community Arts Hanger in Talkeetna and also teach a two-hour master class there through Denali Arts Council.
“The older I get, the more and more I daydream about Alaska,” she said.
“I just can’t give either one of those places up.”
Her Broadway In Alaska show reflects her belief that she can have it all — in New York City, in Rhode Island and in Denali.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.
Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.