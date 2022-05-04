The Chena Tool Swap is back.
This is a chance to get rid of seldom-used tools or pick something up for your next project, all while benefiting the Chena Tool Library.
The swap takes place at Goldie’s downtown, 659 Fifth Ave, on Sunday. Parking is available on the north and south sides of Goldie’s and in the Sadler’s parking lot.
If you want to sell tools, bring them in between 9-11 a.m. If you want to buy tools, check back between 1-3 p.m. Sellers can donate a portion of their sale revenue to the Chena Tool Library, whether its 20% or 100%. Tool donations are also encouraged.
Scout Troop No. 1 will sell breakfast and lunch during the sale and Goldie’s will sell drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, throughout the event.
Organizers are looking for volunteers. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt and also get to shop for tools an hour earlier than the general public. Sign up through the Chena Tool Library’s Facebook page or online at www.chenatoollibrary.org. The swap was last held in 2018 and 2019.
The Chena Tool Library is a great resource for do-it-yourself projects. It just moved to a new home at 1917 Lillian St., off 19th Avenue and Peger Road. The new location provides three times the space than the previous location, and it is also heated.
The Chena Tool Library opened in 2018, and it works just like a library. Do-it-yourselfers can check out tools for home projects.
“Fairbanks is a community of do-it-yourselfers, from home building to car repair to chicken raising,” according to the website. “However, not everyone can afford all the tools needed for these projects, nor does everyone have the space to store them, or even the desire to own them for infrequent or one-time use.”
One customer used the tool library to turn a bus into a tiny home. Another used borrowed tools to repair extensive water damage in her home.
The library used to be located in an unheated context. While grateful for the space, organizers said it was difficult to keep some of the tools functioning. The whole idea is to continue putting tools in the hands of people who will use them.
“We don’t want to be a tool closet, we want to be a tool library,” said Melissa Kellner, president of the Chena Tool Library Board.
When the tool library first opened, it offered hand tools, pneumatic tools and woodworking tools. Today, the library offers about 400 tools of all types.
“Our three most borrowed tools are a steam vacuum carpet cleaner, a small compressor and our electric wood splitter,” she said.
There’s even a snowblower.
Many of the original tools were donated. Since 2018, they have been upgraded and many additional tools acquired, based on the needs of members. For instance, a donated tile saw was so popular, it made sense to add a newer one to the inventory.
Need a chicken plucker or a meat grinder? How about an ice shanty and ice fishing set up? The Chena Tool Library has these items.
It is a member of the North Star Community Foundation and is a non-profit organization. The full tool inventory is available to members, who can join on an annual basis. Currently, there are more than 200 members.
The Chena Tool Library is open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Call 907-455-8665 or go to www.chenatoollibrary.org.
Check out the tool swap on Mother’s Day.