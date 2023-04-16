The West Valley High School junior class took the top spot at the annual airband competition at West Valley High School Friday night. But the real winner was the event itself, which has been ongoing since 1980, according to some longtime teachers.
The West Valley Performing Arts Center was full when freshman, sophomore and junior classes performed their 8-minute numbers for friends, families and community members. The senior class did not perform.
Every year, the classes perform musical numbers on stage, without using real instruments or voices. The soundtrack plays in the background and performers dance and lip-sync the lyrics.
The freshman class theme was “Coming of Age” and they performed to songs showing them learning to ride bikes, learning to drive, trying their first sport, and of course, adjusting to the Covid quarantine.
Sophomores chose “Scrolling Through Netflix” as their theme. They rollicked through “Footloose,” “Friends,” “Mama Mia,” “Frozen” and more.
But it was the juniors who really rocked, performing their very own “Halftime Show.” Musical numbers featured Beyonce, Bruno Mars, JLo and Shakira, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, and Rihanna.
At least one parent told me they were won over when dancers opened umbrellas over their heads, sending a wall of glitter falling to the floor.
Fourteen judges analyzed the performances and gave each class high praise for their choices and energy. Seniors took fourth place (for their performance at the school show that morning), freshmen were third and sophomores took second place.
The first-place winners got points for creativity, follow-through, and one judge said: “One of the best I’ve ever seen.”
The crowd loved it all and let performers know it with loud applause and enthusiastic cheering.
My only regret is that I didn’t get to see the faculty’s contribution to the airband contest. They only performed for students at the all-school assembly — not for the public performance.
But if you looked closely at principal Sarah Gillam and the very sparkly and colorful jacket she wore on Friday night, you could almost imagine her lip-synching as Taylor Swift.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.