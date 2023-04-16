The West Valley High School junior class took the top spot at the annual airband competition at West Valley High School Friday night. But the real winner was the event itself, which has been ongoing since 1980, according to some longtime teachers.

The West Valley Performing Arts Center was full when freshman, sophomore and junior classes performed their 8-minute numbers for friends, families and community members. The senior class did not perform.

