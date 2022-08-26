Goodhearted community members in the Interior know not to leave Christmas shopping for the last minute. That’s why the July Toy Run for Santa’s Helpers was, once again, a big success.
North Star ABATE (Alaskan Bikers Advocating for Training & Education) spearheads the July Toy Run and collects donations from throughout the community during the month of July. The donations include both toys and cash, which will be used to purchase toys and other gift items. They all go to Santa’s Helpers, a nonprofit that benefits families in need during the holiday season by providing gifts for children as well as food boxes.
Both Kendall Toyota and Seekins Ford Lincoln were exceptional in collecting a wide variety of more than 125 quality toys. This year’s annual good-natured competition ended with Kendall Toyota taking top honors and earning the Traveling Plaque for 2022.
Other businesses that served as drop-off points for donations this year included Badger Den, Chatanika Lodge, Enchanted Toys, Food Factory, Fun Center, Harley Farthest North Outpost, Ivory Jack’s and Santa Claus House.
ABATE members enjoyed a one-day excursion collecting all the donations late last month. The community was invited to ride along or ride with their own group. Even Santa tagged along for the toy pickup.
All motorized vehicles were welcome.
Local families in need will now benefit from these summertime efforts during the holiday season later this year.
