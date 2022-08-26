Goodhearted community members in the Interior know not to leave Christmas shopping for the last minute. That’s why the July Toy Run for Santa’s Helpers was, once again, a big success.

North Star ABATE (Alaskan Bikers Advocating for Training & Education) spearheads the July Toy Run and collects donations from throughout the community during the month of July. The donations include both toys and cash, which will be used to purchase toys and other gift items. They all go to Santa’s Helpers, a nonprofit that benefits families in need during the holiday season by providing gifts for children as well as food boxes.

